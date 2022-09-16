Brilliant Earth Hits Edina

× Expand Photo courtesy Brilliant Earth Inside Brilliant Earth Jewelry store

Hey, shoppers: Insta-fave jewelry brand Brilliant Earth has finally arrived in Minnesota. The retailer, which is extra-popular among millennials and Gen Zers for offering conflict-free, recycled, and lab-grown diamonds (to cut down on exploitative practices common in the diamond industry), opened its first Minnesota showroom (conveniently close to Annika Bridal Boutique) at 50th & France.

In addition to finding engagement rings in an array of cuts, metal types, and gemstones (not just diamonds!) in the sparkly new showroom, shoppers can check out tennis bracelets, earrings, and necklaces that are perfect for celebrating any occasion.

If you are on the hunt for that perfect engagement ring, Brilliant Earth’s on-site jewelry specialists can help find one to suit any style. From simple and classic to art deco–inspired, modern, and trendy, there’s a ring for every finger—simply make an appointment, fill out a questionnaire, and the team will start curating an assortment just for you. Not seeing your dream ring in-store? Experts can help you choose a gemstone, cut, band, accents, and more to make a completely custom piece that fits your love story.

Appointments and walk-ins welcome. 3922 W. 50th St., Edina, 612-457-0811