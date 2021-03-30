Brand to Watch: Wet Knot

× Expand Photo by Mike Hammer Wet Knot's Sloane Chelsea boots

We all know this impossible-to-wear-the-right-outfit time of year: We cautiously shelve the Sorels, but muddy puddles and squishy grass make it tough to fully embrace our spring and summer shoes. Rather than living in Hunters and wellies all spring, we found a local alternative—Wet Knot’s line of waterproof Chelseas and cozy mid-height boots.

The Twin Cities–based brand, which launched in fall 2020, has a bit of shoe-world star-power behind it. Its founder, Jack Guze, ran the shoe division at Dayton’s for years (and tripled the division’s size while he was there) before taking corporate and consulting positions with Reebok, Sears, Payless, and other big-name brands. He left the corporate world in 2008 with a dream of starting an apparel line—but shoes never left his mind. After starting a smaller shoe brand, he found a factory in Mexico he loved that specialized in waterproof materials, and the concept to start a line of affordable, fashionable waterproof shoes started to become a reality.

“I was hearing more buzz about waterproof shoes,” he says. “I wanted to have something that was not go out in the rain per se, but could be worn rain or shine.”

Wet Knot’s Sloane Chelsea-style boots and Drifter mid-calf snow boots are go-out-in-the-rain waterproof (we tested them in the snowy-slushy-sunny days of mid-March), but don’t look like rain boots. The vegan shoes look like they’re made of suede, but with grippy soles, memory-foam insoles, and wicking materials that keep your feet dry no matter the weather. (Watch for a waterproof riding boot style this fall.) And at $89 per pair for Sloanes and $109 for Drifters, they won’t break the bank.

“They’re versatile boots, especially for the Twin Cities,” Guze says.

Shop all colors and styles online at WetKnotUSA.com.