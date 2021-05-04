Brand to Watch: True Hue

× Expand Photo courtesy of Griffin Overbye True Hue candles

Griffin Overbye knows the power of fragrance. He loves that a certain smell can take him back to a place, a time, a feeling—and has the power to change his day. “Growing up, my family called me 'the elephant of the family,' due to my keen sense of memory,” he says. “I thought, Why not capture memories in fragrances so I could share them with other people?”

That’s the basis of Overbye’s home fragrance brand, True Hue, which the 25-year-old launched a few years ago when he was an art student at the University of Minnesota. “I started True Hue as an outlet to fulfill my creative needs when they were lacking,” Overbye says, noting he originally wanted to start a skincare line but quickly realized the market was oversaturated. Thanks to “a ton of YouTube videos,” he learned how to make candles in his 500-square-foot apartment—and just a few years later, sells his now-expanded product line in 400 shops across the world. (He's also since moved into a bigger office/studio space.)

In addition to more traditional candle, reed diffuser, and room spray fragrances like lavender, Overbye’s offerings include more abstract, memory-fueled scents in his North collection. Stargazing includes notes of ventiver, sandalwood, sage, and mandarin to evoke the feeling of laying in the grass on summer nights, watching the stars. Skinny Dipping’s woodsy, smoky notes remind him of late-night bonfires on the beach. “The North collection is more conceptual,” he says. “They’re based on things I remember from growing up in the country in Minnesota.”

His products are vegan (all candles are made of soy wax), environmentally-friendly, and essential oil–based, so the candles burn cleanly and typically last longer than paraffin wax brands. In the coming months, watch for an expansion into hand soaps and even more fragrance options. (Formulating scents can take six months or more, Overbye says, so he’s already been hard at work on his holiday launches.)

In the meantime, find True Hue at local boutiques (like Statement, Gray Home and Lifestyle, Ciel Loft and Home, Ergo Floral, and more) or online at truehue.co.