Brand to Watch: Trin Collective

× Expand Photos courtesy of Trin Collective Trin Collective

At 20-years-old, Trinity Vang has found a way to infuse her identity with her passion for style. The University of Minnesota student and owner of Trin Collective began her accessory brand in 2019 as a creative platform to do what she loves: styling and creative directing. But the impact of her brand goes far beyond her creative talents.

Vang decided to use her platform as a fashion brand to give back to her community. Thanks to different opportunities through mutual aid, Vang was able to launch her business and work toward Trin Collective’s goal of fashion with a purpose. “Not only does the brand support slow fashion and investing in timeless pieces. It’s also about celebrating women, especially women of color and people of marginalized communities,” says Vang.

Five percent of all proceeds from Trin Collective go to Asian Women United of Minnesota, a nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence. “In my identity as a Hmong woman and being part of the Hmong community, I’ve seen that domestic violence and the strong presence of the patriarchy runs very strongly in our community. There was a call to action for Hmong women and a feeling of accountability in the community. It made me open my eyes.”

Vang’s identity as a Hmong woman has influenced both the mission of her brand and also many of the accessories sold in her online store. “In traditional Hmong clothing we wear a lot of accessories and there’s a lot of layering, and I love all the statement pieces we wear, so I was really inspired by that part of my culture.”

× Expand Trin Collective Sienna Hair Claw

Vang believes that an accessory (or lack thereof) can make or break an outfit. In her own style journey, Vang says that she wasn't exposed to the art of accessorizing until her teenage years. Now she lives and breathes opportunities to accessorize.

“My first collection was really for myself. I love neutrals and I love statement pieces and playing with color.” Vang’s current line carries accessory basics like claw clips, sunglasses, lip gloss, and her jewelry line “Flourish” carries a variety of rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve been able to manufacture my own claw clips and that has been a really rewarding experience,” Vang explains.

In alignment with Vang’s mission, she hopes that when shoppers look at her products that they will buy with the intention of wearing them forever.