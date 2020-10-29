Brand to Watch: Mishivah

× Expand Photos by Molly Smith Mishivah

For years, Mitra Vahhaji and Shireen Amehdi have shared a common interest: jewelry. Amehdi had been working in marketing and sales for popular Los Angeles brand Spinelli Kilcollin (sold in the Twin Cities at Max’s). Meanwhile, her mother, Vahhaji, had a passion-project jewelry line. Then the pandemic hit, and Amehdi found herself assisting with Vahhaji’s designs while quarantining at her childhood home in Edina. One thing led to another, and the two began dreaming up custom pieces for friends and family. Soon, their new label, Mishivah, was born.

Nolana and Alfama necklace

The brand’s first drop blends precious and semiprecious stones—turquoise, amazonite, sapphires, and red coral—with unique pearls for a beachy, contemporary vibe. Sourcing materials in small batches for their made-to-order baubles, Vahhaji and Amehdi draw inspiration from their shared loves of nature, art, and travel and lean into their distinctive personal styles—which Amehdi describes as the perfect yin-yang.

What’s it like to launch a brand-new business in a rocky retail climate? The women have been blown away by the local support. “Word-of-mouth referrals have been key,” says Amehdi. “It’s easy to buy fast fashion, but I think people are trying to be more mindful and make sure their money is going toward special pieces that people are taking time to create by hand.”As for future Mishivah collections, Amehdi and Vahhaji look forward to incorporating more crystals, raw metals, and chains. “I love the idea of mixing different color metals and materials for a dash of the unexpected,” says Amehdi, who’s eager to travel once again and be able to pick out stones and create pieces with an international influence. Shop pieces within Mishivah’s founding pearl collection (mostly under $200) or dream up a custom piece. Watch for an upcoming under-$100 holiday collection designed for gifting. mishivah.com