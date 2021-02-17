Brand to Watch: Lilac 11

× Expand Lauren Krysti Photographer

From the founders of June Co. (the parent company of local product design and development studios Mosquito and West Emory) comes a new line of beauty and wellness products: Lilac 11.

Designed to encourage mindfulness and self-care, Lilac 11 launched this month with a small but mighty selection of curated self-care essentials (or what the brand calls "take anywhere tools") designed for those on the go—and in-need of a reminder to just breathe. According to Amy Arias, partner at June Co. and creator of Lilac 11, the brand's ethos is rooted in those "in-between moments" of every day life and "to encourage people to pause, find the small pockets of time throughout the day, and treat themselves."

As a mother and business owner, Arias knows all too well that not everyone can set aside time for a fancy facial or acupuncture session. During the Lilac 11 ideation process, she even harked back on her own journey of self discovery and growth. "I learned it's crucial to take time to calm your body so you can think clearly, make decisions, and see what’s going on around you and what’s important."

The Lilac 11 team sought out to create the foundational goods for guiding us through through the motions that come with life's stressors, from preparing for a vacation, to planning a wedding, to moving through a day of jam-packed meetings. "We want our products to help you be your best self," says Arias. "To take 30 seconds for a spritz of hydrating facial spray or essential oil fix."

Given their expertise, it's no surprise that Arias and her team believe in the importance of engaging with a physical product—versus leaning on a wellness or meditation app—for a more emotional response and tactile calming experience. And leave it to the pros to consider the idea of self-care moments through the entire user experience—from the ingredients (each product is made from natural and vegan ingredients and is paraben, palm oil, and cruelty-free) to the packaging, which reads: This is your moment. Inhale. Exhale. Now go out there and do you.

"Whether you're sitting at your desk going from call to call, in the carpool lane, or at home taking care of your newborn, our products are designed to integrate into your day, no matter what." says Arias.

Lilac 11's core product, the "be well for the moment kit," retails for $50. Each includes a travel tote holding four key essentials: a hydrating rose water toning facial spray, two essential oil rollers (one formulated to uplift, one to unwind), and refreshing mint-infused lip balm. Plus, the option to add on a stone facial roller ($18) for maximum pampering. Lilac11.com