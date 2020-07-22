Brand to Watch: Juli

× Expand photo courtesy of Juli Juli

We've all heard the wives tales when it comes to cleaning a diamond. Windex, toothpaste, soap and water, even sticky gem pens sold at Target...you name it, and Minnesota-born and raised Hannah Peck has tried it. To her chagrin, nothing could give her that fresh-from-the- jeweler sparkle.

One day while using a soapy toothbrush to clean sunscreen and diaper cream out of her rings, Peck accidentally dropped them right down the drain. "I thought, that's it! I know people have this problem and I can make something better," she says. The full-time working mother of two made it her mission to create a best friend for every woman's best friend—her diamond(s).

After a few sketches and a prototype made with an old sonicare toothbrush and hot glue gun, she was on the road to creating her brainchild: Juli, the first sonic brush cleaning system designed exclusively for diamond jewelry.

"My friends always call me crafty," she says. "I love to fix things and do things myself, so the engineering part of this was really exciting for me."

Juli is more than just an electric toothbrush disguised as a jewelry-cleaning device (although the only employee on her small, nimble team is the former head of distribution for Quip toothbrushes). "The overlap in skillset is amazing," says Peck.

During her research, she found that the hard back of an electric toothbrush to be too harsh on metals like platinum and yellow gold, and knew that what she created needed to include a soft rubber head that wouldn't hurt jewelry. She also found that existing jewelry cleaners were designed to clean a variety of stones—pearls, emeralds and others that can't withstand chemicals. “But diamonds can take it,” she says.

× Expand Dmitry Bocharov

The suite includes a brush head made of different zones of diamond-shaped bristles designed to clean a variety of styles, sizes and settings, including a tuft at the top that helps get underneath stones; brush cap (Peck calls this the "life jacket") that dual purposes as a ring-saving safety loop; purifying cleanser—AKA the “tonic”—a proprietary lather and foaming solution that cuts through everyday products that tend to build up in our jewelry (like body oil, lotion, dirt and grime); and the “chamois,” a mico-fiber, lint-free and snag-resistant drying cloth.

While $160 may seem like a hefty price point for a diamond cleaner, according to Peck, it was her goal to ensure she didn’t cut any corners. The technology allows for hundreds of uses in between charges and comes in a portable design for men and women on the go. "I also wanted a design that you could leave next to your sink and not have it be a total eyesore," she says.

Juli is now available for pre-order on the brand's website. Peck hopes to someday sell to wholesalers' shelves (think: jewelry stores, bridal boutiques, department stores and nail salons). Another one of her goals? Land on Oprah's list of favorite things. julibrush.com, @the_juli_brush