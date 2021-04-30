Brand to Watch: Arway Bags

× Expand Courtesy of Arway Bags Arway Bags

Now that fast fashion is on the outs and ethical, sustainable brands are getting their (well-deserved) time to shine, local makers have stepped up to the plate and are ready to share their goods, including Marit Woods’s Arway bags.

Liberian-born and Minnesota-based designer Marit Woods is making waves by engaging Liberian youth with the art sector in order to create more economic opportunities and a beautiful product along the way. Inspired by her travels and the economic inequality that many talented young people face, Woods started her collaborations in 2015. Her brand was founded in 2018 and has since been used as “a vehicle for social change.”

Made with West African Ankara and leather sourced from local hunters, each aspect of Woods’ durable bags is handpicked from locally produced or recycled materials in order to keep carbon emissions low. Each collection is inspired by the three tribal groups (Mande, Mel, and Kru), individuals, and traditions of Liberia.

Arway can be spotted on the runway this Saturday at Fashion Week MN’s Everyday Ejiji: Women owned Minneapolis show alongside Down the Rabbit Hole, Glamdiggers Vintage, and others.

Shop online at arwaybags.com.