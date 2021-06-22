Brand Spotlight: Prideletics

× Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Prideletics

It's Pride month once again, and for athletic apparel brand Prideletics that means… not adding a rainbow to its logo. It already has one—and an LGBTQ+-focused mission.

Paul Rodriguez founded the Minnesota company in 2017 by bringing three of his passions together: the queer community, fashion, and sports and fitness (as he puts it, he was that guy going to the gym at 5 a.m. every day in college). More than muscle gains, though, Rodriguez says active fitness is how he found pride in himself and in his sexuality.

Finding self love in softball

Rodriguez grew up in a conservative, rural town in Wisconsin, where he collected self doubts about what kind of person he should allow himself to be. Although he knew he was gay in high school, he didn't come out until his junior year at the University of Minnesota. "It took me a while to get to that point where I found that self love," he says.

That same year, he joined the Twin Cities Goodtime Softball League as a jumping off point to figure out what being in the LGBTQ+ community could look like. He's still in the league six years later. In fact, when he talked about how he was personally celebrating Pride month, he said he was getting together with his softball team for a daylong tournament. While the 7 a.m. wake-up call wasn't welcome, the chance to see his chosen family after a long year of social distancing was.

"I found people who have helped me be proud of who I am, and I want to do that with the business, to help individuals find that self pride," Rodriguez says. "The actual [Prideletics] website itself just started as a community building place. It was a blog for me and for other fitness people to just talk about sports and what we do, and the product line shortly followed. It always has been in the identity to be an LGBTQ brand … and we are one that's building that community daily."

× Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Prideletics

Take pride in yourself

All of Prideletics' apparel goes for a modern, clean style, and perhaps most emblematic is one of its most popular designs: the word "sports" in all caps white sans serif, minus the O, which stands out in a bright rainbow spectrum. The design is printed across shirts, tanks, and hooded sweatshirts all made out of soft, high quality, and fitted fabric. Other shirts take the "sports" design but bring it to specific activities (Prideletics went "fútbol," not soccer, in case anyone was wondering) as well as a "sports supporter" shirt for all those cheering on the sidelines.

As Rodriguez puts it, only half joking, "I wanted to design something that wasn't a cheap, printed tee. You know those horrible, cheap ones they give out for free at colleges?"

Prideletics is offering a free shipping promo all through June, after Rodriguez recently dropped a new round of merch. He's currently teasing an outdoor/hiking collection, possibly for next month. After four years, Prideletics is still largely only one man with a day job—let him rest once in a while.

For those who missed the April collection, besides dropping four new shirts and sweatshirts, sweatpants, and a snapback, the collection served as the launch of Prideletics' new logo, dubbed the inner beast. Gone was the simple rainbow-colored P, and in its place was a stoic-looking creature with a rainbow tail tuft.

"The meaning behind it is that there's a small rainbow within it, meaning there's something inside each of us, and that is what makes us, us. So why not make it a lion who can make you powerful and have pride, even if you're not ready to be out yet?" Rodriguez says.