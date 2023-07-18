Black-Owned Business Week Comes to Minneapolis

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Skyline

August is national Black Business month, and the city of Minneapolis will begin the celebration the week of July 24-30. The week-long schedule of events, both virtual and in person, showcase Black-owned businesses and are centered around the theme of “generational wealth,” set with the goal of focusing on the ways in which Black entrepreneurs' current financial successes can be passed down to future generations.

Black Business Week will begin with a kick-off event at 56 Brewing, in which leaders from the local business community will hold discussions about promoting generational wealth amongst Black families in Minneapolis. There will also be a market featuring local vendors and resource tables. Other opportunities include a job fair, various information centers and panels, and pop-up shops and markets.

Read below for the full schedule of events. Registration is encouraged but not required. To register or learn more about the events visit minneapolismn.gov/BlackBusiness.