Black Fashion Week Events to Attend

× Expand Black Fashion Week MN Black Fashion Week

For Black Fashion Week Minnesota's (BFWMN) creator Natalie Morrow, this year's programming is aimed to inspire. "For any creative in a slump, this was meant to revive you. For all the fashionistas, this spring is meant to wow you," says Morrow about the 2023 season that kicked off last week.

Now in its sixth year of operation, BFWMN is underway, with a schedule designed to amplify emerging Black talent and creatives in the Twin Cities.

The programming consists of seven events ranging from panel discussions with local stylists to runway shows featuring nail artists. Plus, its inaugural Met Gala fundraiser, rounding out the robust spring lineup on May 13.

The fundraiser, taking place at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, will include a runway show spotlighting local Black designers— BernGouba Designs, SarBarn Couture, Lexurìe Collection, Neekmolac, Rox Jewelry and Von-Taylor—followed by an after-party at the museum. While VIP tickets are now sold out, some general admission tickets remain.

Also slated for this week is a Fashion and Nails show, the Super Dope Super Fresh Super Fly Fashion Show (both at the Neu Neu), and a 50 Years of Hip Hop Tribute show at the W Minneapolis.

According to Morrow, the fun won't stop after the spring season. She reports that the BFWMN team will continue engaging in new activities throughout the year—education, pop-up events, shows, speaking engagements and special collaborations. bfwmn.com