Why Do We Buy?

Photo courtesy of Judy Bell

When shopping brick-and-mortar, it’s hard for Judy Bell to hold back from moving a shoe a few inches to the left or straightening out the clothing rack. Bell—who grew up in rural Minnesota—always loved fashion and would jump at any opportunity to take the Jefferson Lines downtown to Dayton’s, (she landed at Target as Group Manager leading Creative Merchanting Solutions) and throughout her early career, she managed countless retail stores, where she helped dream up enticing and engaging displays.

“I knew I had found my creative calling,” says Bell.

Let her impressive résumé speak for itself: As founder and CEO (chief energetic officer, that is) of retail consultancy Energetic Retail, the ’99 winner of the coveted Markopoulos Award (created by the late Andrew Markopoulos, senior vice president of visual merchandising and store design for Dayton’s), and author of college textbook Silent Selling, she’s a respected and true expert in her craft of visual merchandising.

Through her workshops and book (written as a simple, engaging guide for a wide range of retailers—from big-box stores to one-of-a-kind specialty boutiques), Bell helps highlight the importance of what the customer consciously notices and subconsciously processes—and how one can envision a fresh approach for a retail environment.

“You have to think beyond the windows and into the boardroom,” says Bell. “It’s not about making things look good, but ultimately helping stores sell product.”

Her enviable job takes her around the globe to cities like New York and Paris, but Bell’s proud to call Minneapolis home base. “It’s a creative mecca,” she says, “a living intellectual retreat for curious minds and lovers of diverse cultures.”

In her free time, she frequents her favorite local shops—Julia Moss Designs, Senti, Next Chapter, MartinPatrick3, and La Boutique at Alliance Française—and soaks up our rich art, music, and dining scenes. “There’s always something new to explore and savor.”