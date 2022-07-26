Bean and Ro Is a Gifting (and Now Apparel) Paradise

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Katie Miller

One step inside Bean and Ro and you’re instantly reminded that every day can be a celebration. Five years after moving to its current France Avenue spot, this smallish-yet-mighty two-level shop has become a go-to source for shoppers on the go. You’ll find what many consider the enclave’s bread and butter: made-to-order stationery, monogrammed entertaining wares, and essentials for the home, tabletop, nursery, pool, and party (with a country-club-meets-quirky vibe).

Now, owner Katie Miller is tapping her fashion sense to grow the selection of women’s clothing and accessories. What sets it apart from the neighboring boutiques? The hottest sellers are items and brands that can’t be found elsewhere, with an emphasis (for summer) on dresses and easy-breezy styles, plus layering pieces perfect for patios and lake time.

“We’re keeping our buys small,” says Miller. “We don’t want people walking around town in the same outfits—it’s all about bringing in lines that aren’t already represented locally.”

4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411