Askov Finlayson Reopens Flagship for Holiday Shopping; Partners with Local Boutiques

× Expand photo courtesy of Askov Finlayson Askov Finlayson

After countless customer requests for a try-on option for its climate-positive parkas, local outerwear brand Askov Finlayson announced this week that it will reopen its North Loop storefront for seasonal in-person shopping.

"We're excited to welcome people back into our North Loop space this season," says Dayton, who morphed his men's-and-outdoors-focused shop to an in-house, direct-to-consumer outerwear brand in 2019.

Now through January, Askov will offer in-person appointments for trying on the parkas (which are all made with sustainable materials and built to withstand a Minnesota winter). Also available for purchase in store is the fan-favorite North gear—tees, sweatshirts, and, of course, the ubiquitous pom beanies (hand-knit in Cloquet, Minnesota).

Askov's also teamed up with local women's retailer Idun and men's boutique BlackBlue (both in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood) to launch try-on programs. "Steve [owner of BlackBlue] and Dahlia [Idun] are both longtime friends and I'm proud to see Askov Finlayson featured in such great shops," says Dayton, who wanted to make in-person parka shopping just as easy for the brand's St. Paul customers.

As for Askov's long-term plans? Dayton says the brand likely won't commit to year-round retail again anytime soon given its seasonal product category. Though looking ahead, he says they are exploring strategic national partnerships for next year as well as working on expanding product assortment for upcoming seasons. "Exciting momentum for the brand," says Dayton.

The parka ($495) now comes in five colorways—pitch black, bear brown, cardinal red, ever green, and superior blue. 204 N 1st St., Mpls., askovfinlayson.com