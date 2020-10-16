Arc's Value Village Launches Autumn Retro Collection

× Expand Arc's Value Village

Still searching for the perfect Halloween costume? Just head to Arc's Value Village and sift thorough its new Autumn Retro Collection.

“The fall season is a very important season for us,” says Molly King, Marketing Manager of Arc's Value Village. “We get a lot of new customers looking for costumes that would not usually be thrifting.”

After the murder of George Floyd, King says Arc's came together to make structural changes to how they curate its costume selection. “In the last two years, the issue has been raised about costumes that are used inappropriately, cultural appropriation,” says King. “We’ve always responded with the fact that we expect our shoppers to make good decisions, but as the world has discovered, it is not enough to not be racist, you need to be anti racist.”

The Autumn Retro Collection is Arc’s answer to this issue—the chain of thrift stores' effort to curb racism and cultural appropriation by focusing on a creative collection of retro clothing and accessories. "We have worked very hard to take any culturally-related and items out. Because cultures are not costumes,” King says.

The collection features pieces from all eras—flappers, 60s mod, 80s prom, 90s grunge—and will be stocked daily through October. King says the response to the Autumn Retro Collection has been nothing but positive. “We are very customer-focused. We try and give people what they want."

The Autumn Retro Collection is on the racks at all three Arc's Value Village locations—Bloomington, Richfield and New Hope—now until the end of the month. arcsvaluevillage.org