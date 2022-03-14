Good Stuff: Après Très Chic

Photos courtesy of Midwest Mountaineering (mitten); Nordstrom (leggings); Henri Home (mugs); Leo Footwear (boot); joe’s Sporting Goods (turtleneck); Trailmark (hat); Invision optical (shades); Koselig Candle Co. (candle); Queen Anna House of Fashion (coat)
High five: No hand warmers necessary. Gordini shearling mittens ($35) from Midwest Mountaineering, Mpls., 612-339-3433
Swiss Miss: Enjoy a hot chocolate or hot toddy in a Nordic-inspired mug. Be Made cross mugs ($13 each) from Henri Home, Wayzata, 612-468-2985
Ultra-plush: Who says the puffer trend stops at your coat? Oncept boots ($345) from Leo Footwear, St. Paul, leofootwearstpaul.com
Pow(d)er Pom:Hide helmet hair no matter when you’re warming up. Mitchie’s Matchings beanie ($99) from Trailmark, Galleria, 952-929-1950
Hygge at home Fill the living room with notes of pine, cedar, and eucalyptus. An Ode to Minnesota candle ($24) from Koselig Candle Co., White Bear Lake, koseligcandleco.com
Transitional Topper: Sport two trends in one. B.Young quilted and sherpa jacket ($225) from Queen Anna House of Fashion, Mpls., 612-354-7581
Fair Isle: everything Proof that base layers don’t need to be boring. Sweaty Betty leggings ($108) from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale
Mid Layer: Colorful stripes give this knit a throwback vibe. Meister turtleneck ($155) from Joe’s Sporting Goods, St. Paul, 651-209-7800
Stunner Shades: ’70s-inspired acetate aviators remain in the spotlight. Salt sunglasses ($490) from InVision Distinctive Eyewear, several metro locations, invision-optical.com