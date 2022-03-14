Good Stuff: Après Très Chic

On the heels of the tennis trend that took last summer by storm, ski-inspired fashion is shredding the streets, not just the slopes. If there’s snow on the ground, embrace the alpine lodge vibe—no lift pass required.

white mitten

High five: No hand warmers necessary. Gordini shearling mittens ($35) from Midwest Mountaineering, Mpls., 612-339-3433

four mugs

Swiss Miss: Enjoy a hot chocolate or hot toddy in a Nordic-inspired mug. Be Made cross mugs ($13 each) from Henri Home, Wayzata, 612-468-2985

boot

Ultra-plush: Who says the puffer trend stops at your coat? Oncept boots ($345) from Leo Footwear, St. Paul, leofootwearstpaul.com

winter hat with the word Apres on it

Pow(d)er Pom:Hide helmet hair no matter when you’re warming up. Mitchie’s Matchings beanie ($99) from Trailmark, Galleria, 952-929-1950

candle

Hygge at home Fill the living room with notes of pine, cedar, and eucalyptus. An Ode to Minnesota candle ($24) from Koselig Candle Co., White Bear Lake, koseligcandleco.com

sherpa jacket

Transitional Topper: Sport two trends in one. B.Young quilted and sherpa jacket ($225) from Queen Anna House of Fashion, Mpls., 612-354-7581

red leggings

Fair Isle: everything Proof that base layers don’t need to be boring. Sweaty Betty leggings ($108) from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale

White turtleneck sweater

Mid Layer: Colorful stripes give this knit a throwback vibe. Meister turtleneck ($155) from Joe’s Sporting Goods, St. Paul, 651-209-7800

sunglasses

Stunner Shades: ’70s-inspired acetate aviators remain in the spotlight. Salt sunglasses ($490) from InVision Distinctive Eyewear, several metro locations, invision-optical.com