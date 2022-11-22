Bailey Builds Handcrafts Modern Wood Art

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Bailey Builds Bailey Builds Anna Bailey with one of her larger-than-life wooden works that tells a story about the kind of life she wants to live.

Anna Bailey didn’t set out to build a nationally recognized wood art line when she taught herself how to use saws and sanders nearly a decade ago. She just needed a new set of patio furniture.

“I wanted some chairs, but I didn’t want to pay an arm and a leg for them,” she says. “So I taught myself through free furniture plans online, and once I got the hang of how to actually build something by following plans, I made my own designs.”

Eventually, tables and chairs no longer scratched the Duluth-based artist’s creative itch. She began experimenting with the discarded wood scraps left over from furniture making—and created Bailey Builds after falling in love with the craft. The modern Scandi wood art’s clean lines and neutral colorways caught our eye at this year’s State Fair when we visited the team’s makers’ booth (for which they won a “Bests” award at their very first fair, in 2021). And we’re not the only ones to notice: Bailey and her team were invited to sell goods at a curated artisan market at Magnolia in Waco, Texas (yes, the one founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines), called Silobration 2022, at the end of October.

The company is in its eighth year of business, and Bailey and her husband, Nathanael, who joined the biz a few years ago, now employ six other full-time staffers, plus a crew of part-timers (including their own kids—it’s a family business, after all!). The brand has expanded into wooden jewelry, maps, and build-at-home kits, all sold online and out of the West Duluth storefront. All the while, Bailey—who still acts as lead designer for the company—has been fine-tuning her own personal style and the story she wants to tell through her work.

“I started out making more traditional, rustic mosaics,” she says. “But I wanted to challenge myself more. So I gave myself limitations—to explore making artwork with just the simplest forms and pieces of wood—and created a whole new line.”

The results are some of Bailey Builds’ most showstopping work to date: the modern collection allows Bailey’s detailed handiwork and passion for the craft to shine through. “The exploration of simple lines and circles has helped me appreciate the simpler life that Nathanael and I try to live—what we own and do and invest in,” she says.

One of those investments is in the Duluth artists’ community. Not only do the Baileys run an Airbnb above their storefront, which features goods by local makers that guests can purchase during their stays, but they’ll also soon launch Bailey Builds Collective: communal studio spaces above their woodshop and warehouse to give other artists affordable workspaces. (Plus, check out local maker pop-ups in the Bailey Builds store—a perfect stop for gifting season!)

“Our vision is to inspire the community through the arts,” Bailey says. “We’re business owners, but we’re artists first, and we want to bring people together through art.”

To us, it seems like they’re nailing it.

5727 Grand Ave., Duluth, 218-481-7799