Scenes and Looks from Fashionopolis 2023

The tenth edition of our annual fashion event featured the best in fall trends from local retailers and designers, brought to life through a runway show designed around our cities' area codes.

by

It's hard to believe the 10th edition of Fashionopolis—our annual celebration of small businesses, local talent, local retail, and local fashion and design—is already in the rearview.

This year we had some fun with our hyperlocal connection and tapped into “area codes” for our runway segments, using the characteristics and personalities of our Twin Cities metro to guide the styling— you’ll likely recognize the names of notable neighborhoods as monikers for our micro trends. (Yes, we see you, 218, 507, and 320, but a production can only hold so many segments!)

The 651 Collection

×

1 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3757.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Chptr-S dress ($310), from Bluebird; Generation Love coat ($725), from Bumbershute.

×

2 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3782.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Maria Calderara dress ($648), from Atelier957; Le Superbe coat ($650), from Bumbershute; Vanessa Baroni

necklace ($250), from Melly.

×

3 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3772.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Jayley coat ($209), from Fawbush’s; Carto Lina top ($368), from Melly; Toccin pants ($425) and Kelly Harrington earrings ($200), from Clubhouse 366.

×

4 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3787.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Brochu Walker skirt ($398), from Requisite; Veronica M top ($19), from Fashion Avenue; Sally Bas necklace

($997), from Atelier957; Nude coat ($755), from D.NOLO; Jerome Dreyfuss bag ($290); from Pumpz

×

5 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3803.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Hilfiger Collection blazer ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Generation Love blouse ($159), from Enchanté, Haute Hippie pants ($49), from Fashion Avenue; Whiting and David bag ($295) and Karen Post earrings ($250), from Dugo.

×

6 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3812.jpg

SSS blazer ($250), from Fashion Avenue; Anue turtleneck ($90), from Fashion Avenue; Cambridge pants ($185), from Jaxen Grey.

×

7 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3826.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Polo by Ralph Lauren dress ($398), from Dugo; SSS blazer ($98), from Fashion Avenue; FB Bella necklace ($395), from Melly; AL clutch ($37), from Fashion Avenue.

×

8 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3834.jpg

Halston dress ($745), from Dugo; Donna Salyers coat ($375), from Sweet Ivy; Bijou bag ($29), from Fawbush’s.

×

9 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3846.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Evereve knit dress ($108); Can Link necklace ($495), from Melly; Grenn Pilot coat ($3,008), from Bluebird.

×

10 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3853.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Emily Shalant top ($680) and Deepa Gurnani earrings ($250), from Dugo; Hilfiger Collection blazer ($198) and pants ($75), from Fashion Avenue

×

11 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3872.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Wax London blazer ($335) and pants ($200), from Jaxen Grey; Majestic Filatures turtleneck ($205), from

Brightwater Clothing.

×

12 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3860.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Joynoelle dress (price available upon request); Heartford coat ($636), from Combine; Sondra Roberts clutch

($150), from Dugo.

×

13 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3884.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

MC Oasis dress ($336), from Fawbush’s; DSFF vest ($350), from Sweet Ivy; Mya Lambrecht necklace ($262), from Atelier957; Julie Voss bracelets (price available upon request) and Cleo Bella bag ($168), from Melly.

×

14 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3877.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Proenza Schouler dress ($500), from June; Anarchy Street clutch ($65), from Serge and Jane

651 Micro Section: Mac-Groveland

×

1 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3892.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Design History sweater ($145) and skirt ($113), from Statement; Parajumpers puffer ($1,095), from Brightwater Clothing; Mediterranean gloves ($29), from Fawbush’s

×

2 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3902.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Kule sweater ($258), from Bumbershute; Rose and Pom hat ($89), from Fawbush’s; Ines de la Fressange pants ($440), from Requisite; Jayley coat (price available upon request), from Fawbush’s; JW Anderson bag ($850), from Pumpz.

×

3 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3905.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Michael Hoban coat ($375), from Legacy; cotton lani ($90), from Fawbush; Hilfiger Collection pants ($75), from Fashion Avenue; vintage bag ($80), from Enchanté

×

4 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3914.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Alice and Olivia top ($495), from Bumbershute; Solace London skirt ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Urban Epressions bag ($90), from Statement; Mediterrranean gloves ($29), from Fawbush’s.

×

5 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3918.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Ganni turtleneck ($165), from Grethen House; Zimmermann pants ($850), from Bumbershute; Sofie D’Hoore coat ($2,500), from Grethen House; Lily Cohoe bag ($129), from Fawbush’s.

×

6 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3925.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Ganni turtleneck ($145), from Grethen House; Ser.O.Ya pants ($225), from Bumbershute; Pissenlit coat ($425), from Queen Anna House of Fashion

×

7 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3931.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Celia B raincoat ($385), from Clubhouse 366; Maison Montauge top ($588), from Dugo; Faherty pants ($168), from Brightwater Clothing; Rebecca Minkoff clutch ($65), from Fashion Avenue

×

8 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3937.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

MC Costello dress (price available upon request); Loeffler Randall clutch ($325), from Pumpz.

The 952 Collection

×

1 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3944.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Celia B blazer ($312) and pants ($185), from Clubhouse 366; Minnie Rose turtleneck ($340), from Melly;

Angela Caputi top ($198), from Dugo.

×

2 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3946.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Vilagallo blazer ($395), from Melly; SSS dress ($65), from Fashion Avenue; JCM bag ($288), from Atelier957

×

3 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3956.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Elie Saab jumpsuit ($1,500), from June; Novinksa Satin clutch ($175), from Bluebird

×

4 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3960.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Joseph Ribcoff blazer ($310) and pants ($159), from Statement; Kelly Harrington necklaces (price available

upon request), from Clubhouse 366; Self Portrait dress ($588), from Bumbershute.

×

5 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3971.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

MC Costello bustier and pants (price available upon request); Neiman Marcus bomber ($450), from June.

×

6 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3975.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

SSS coat ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Deus sweatshirt ($129) and Swet pants ($129), from Jaxen Grey

×

7 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3980.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Kate Spade coat ($798), top ($268), skirt ($198), and bag ($348).

×

8 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3991.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Parajumpers coat ($495), from Trailmark; Bugatchi top ($179), from Jaxen Grey; SSS pants ($49), from

Fashion Avenue.

×

9 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-3997.jpg

Zimmermann dress ($850), from Bumbershute; Shrimps coat ($350), from June.

×

10 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4000.jpg

Solace London coat ($198) and pants ($98), from Fashion Avenue; Essentiel Antwerp top ($74), from June;

AC Cava clutch ($118), from Melly.

×

11 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4004.jpg

Vintage top ($38), from Legacy; Zadig and Voltaire coat ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Raffilio Rossi pants

($325), from D.NOLO; Kate Spade tote ($498).

×

12 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4006.jpg

Kate Spade blazer ($468), top ($298), and skirt ($268); Novinski Satin clutch ($175), from Bluebird.

×

13 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4010.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Kate Spade dress ($428), jacket ($468), and clutch ($628).

×

14 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4014.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Alex Perry dress ($1,950), from June; Kate Space tote ($448).

952 Micro Section: Rolling Green

×

1 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4022.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Dress (price available by request), by Ramadhan Designs.

×

2 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4032.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Rundholz dress ($678), from Atelier957; Roland Mouret bodysuit ($98), from Fashion Avenue; Ganni bag

($295), from Grethen House.

×

3 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4037.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Self Portrait dress ($660), from Bumbershute; Donna Salyers coat ($215), from Sweet Ivy.

×

4 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4046.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Xenia dress ($723), from Atelier957

×

5 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4049.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Joynoelle dress (price available upon request); Mataya coat ($796), from Fashion Avenue

×

6 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4058.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Christopher Kane skirt ($900), from June; Cleo Bella bodysuit ($164), from Enchanté; Maria Calderara

necklace ($456), from Atelier957.

×

7 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4062.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

ITMFL top ($460), from Bluebird; No. 7 skirt ($695), from Grethen House; AC Cava clutch ($118), from Melly.

×

8 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4071.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Toccin New York dress ($995), from Clubhouse 366; Donna Salyers coat ($275), from Sweet Ivy.

Speed Dial: Looks Presented by MartinPatrick3

×

1 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4088.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Isaia suede pants ($2,495), suede blazer ($5,750), and striped shirtdress ($675).

×

2 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4103.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Canali 5 flannel pants ($495); Etro red-and-navy blazer ($2,150); Daniele Fiesoli crewneck sweater ($310).

×

3 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4109.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Rosie Assoulin knotted metallic dress ($2,595).

×

4 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4122.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Ganni velvet jersey dress ($295).

×

5 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4120.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Dries Van Noten jacquard patchwork coat ($4,490) and pants ($875); Akris pullover sweater ($1,290).

×

6 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4119.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Co Collections wide-leg pants ($895) and wrap top ($895); Dries Van Noten reversible coat ($2,195).

×

7 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4115.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Bernadette Josselin emerald green dress ($970).

×

8 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4130.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Etro beige pants ($870) and shearling coat ($3,850); Ulla Johnson floral top ($520).

×

9 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4148.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Ganni metallic denim pants ($425) and metallic denim blazer ($525).

×

10 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4144.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Proenza Schouler sequin knit dress ($1,990).

×

11 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4138.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Rosetta Getty sequin mesh shirt ($995) and sequin mesh pants ($995).

×

12 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4134.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Dries Van Noten single-breasted blazer ($1,555) and metallic jacquard pants ($990); Ganni ruffle shirt ($255).

×

13 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4163.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Dries Van Noten pants ($580) and rust shirt ($795); Brunello Cucinelli wool topcoat ($8,495).

×

14 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4171.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Monfrere denim pants ($265); Paul Smith blue-and-brown shirt ($450); Isaia leather jacket ($6,950).

The 763 Collection

×

1 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4192.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Rundholz coat ($770), from Atelier957; Magnolia Pearl jeans ($550), from Fawbush’s.

×

2 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4198.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Pendleton coat ($569), from Requisite; Corridor top ($245) and Mavi jeans ($128), from Jaxen Grey.

×

3 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4200.jpg

Rundholz blazer ($460) and trousers ($333), from Atelier957; Ava Adore coat ($925), from Pumpz.

×

4 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4204.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Goldbergh coat ($719), from Melly; SSS shirt ($75), from Fashion Avenue; Swet pants ($129), from Jaxen Grey.

×

5 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4209.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Karen Morris hat (price available upon request); Raquel Allegra top ($235) and pants ($255), from Grethen House; Rox necklace ($595); Wolf and Willa bag ($170), from Clubhouse 366; Tach coat ($416), from Les Sól

×

6 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4097.jpg

Karitraa top ($145), from Brightwater Clothing; Faherty jacket ($228), from Jaxen Grey; vintage pants ($75),

from Legacy.

×

7 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4218.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Tyler Boe top ($223), from Sweet Ivy; Trovata blazer ($378) and pants ($258), from Combine; Jules Kae bag

($195), from D.NOLO.

×

8 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4216.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

True Grit top ($149), from Trailmark; Half Boy coat ($800), from Fashion Avenue; Mavi jeans ($138), from Jaxen Grey.

×

9 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4222.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Farm Rio dress ($294), from Serge and Jane; Frnch coat ($125), from Les Sól; Clare V. clutch ($245), from

Grethen House.

×

10 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4227.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Paisley and Grey turtleneck ($95), from Jaxen Grey; SSS jacket ($198) and pants ($98), from Fashion

Avenue.

×

11 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4234.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Brazaeu dress ($295), from Combine; Villagallo coat ($275), from Melly; Staud bag ($395), from Bumbershute

×

12 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4236.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Hudson jeans ($49), from Fashion Avenue; Jon and Jenn sweater ($108), from Evereve; Jaded Gypsy coat

($199), from Fawbush’s; Molly G bag ($490), from D.NOLO.

×

13 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4241.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Cotton Citizen dress ($275) and Pendleton coat ($600), from Requisite; Joni bag ($328), from Sweet Ivy.

×

14 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4248.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Joynoelle dress (price available upon request).

763 Micro Section: Tyrol Hills

×

1 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4252.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Donna Salyers coat ($255), from Sweet Ivy; Varley quarter zip ($148), from Trailmark; Marine Layer pants

($128), from Jaxen Grey.

×

2 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4255.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Staud jacket ($350), pants ($375), and bag ($198), all from Bumbershute; Arden B top ($32), from Legacy.

×

3 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4261.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Majestic Filatures top ($265), from Requisite; Swet jeans ($129), from Jaxen Grey; Donna Salyers coat ($619), from Sweet Ivy.

×

4 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4258.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Donna Salyers coat ($275), from Sweet Ivy; Go Silk dress ($625), from D.NOLO.

×

5 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4264.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Good American trench coat ($265), from Queen Anna House of Fashion; Tyler Boe sweater ($190), from

Atelier957; Blank NYC pants ($105), from Enchanté.

×

6 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4266.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Beatrice B Italia dress ($605), from Requisite; One Teaspoon jacket ($566), from Serge and Jane

×

7 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4270.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Solace London top ($350) and skirt ($150), from Fashion Avenue; Liv coat ($80), from Legacy.

×

8 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4272.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Gimos coat ($1,900), from Trailmark; Paisley and Grey pants ($125), from Jaxen Grey.

The 612 Collection

×

1 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4285.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Karen Morris hat (price available upon request); Kelly Harrington necklace (price available upon request),

from Clubhouse 366; Karen Kane sweater ($108) and skirt ($148), from Dugo.

×

2 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4282.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Iro skirt ($75) and sweater ($75), and Milva Mi coat ($359), all from Dugo.

×

3 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4282.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Wolf and Willa bag ($185), from Clubhouse 366; Marie Oliver skirt ($298), from Sweet Ivy; Stateside sweater ($348), from Bluebird; Donna Salyers coat ($315), from Sweet Ivy; Angela Capute necklace ($368), from Dugo.

×

4 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4293.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Farm Rio bodysuit ($130), from Serge and Jane; SSS blazer ($150), from Fashion Avenue; Supreme Quality

jeans ($219), from Trailmark.

×

5 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4296.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Lily Pullitzer dress ($268), from Melly; Clara Sun Woo coat ($219), from Statement; Jerome Dreyfuss bag

($300), from Pumpz

×

6 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4301.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Joseph Ribkoff dress ($341), from Fashion Avenue; Tiana NY clutch ($188), from Dugo

×

7 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4308.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Howler Bros shirt ($99) and pants ($115), from Enchanté; Komodo jacket ($194), from Statement

×

8 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4311.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Leap dress ($365), from Queen Anna House of Fashion; Hilfiger Collection coat ($198), from Fashion Avenue.

×

9 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4314.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Good American pants ($285) and top ($190), from Queen Anna House of Fashion; Marcelo Burlon coat ($398), from Fashion Avenue.

×

10 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4318.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Phillipe Plein pants ($98) and coat ($395), from Fashion Avenue; Tah bag ($300), from Queen Anna House of Fashion.

×

11 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4319.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Marie Oliver skirt ($278), from Sweet Ivy; Beau and Ro bag ($168), from Melly; Edinburgh Knitware sweater

($165), from Dugo; Janessa Leona hat ($285) and Frame jacket ($548), from Requisite.

×

12 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4328.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

SSS dress ($65), from Fashion Avenue; Icons coat ($390), from Dugo.

×

13 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4323.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Philippe Plein dress ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Rino and Pelle coat ($345), from D.NOLO.

×

14 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2023-4337.jpg

photos by Caitlin Abrams

Madeleline Vionnet dress ($2,995), from Fashion Avenue.

  • Venue: Four Seasons Minneapolis
  • Title Sponsor: Milan Laser
  • Fashion Show Producer: Grant Whittaker 
  • Hair and Makeup: Lili Salon Spa 
  • Beauty Consultant: Fatima Olive
  • Talent Agencies: Caryn Model and Talent Management, Wehmann Models and Talent, Arquette Agency, The Model Boutique and Co.
  • Performance: BeBe Zahara Benet