Scenes and Looks from Fashionopolis 2023

It's hard to believe the 10th edition of Fashionopolis—our annual celebration of small businesses, local talent, local retail, and local fashion and design—is already in the rearview.
This year we had some fun with our hyperlocal connection and tapped into “area codes” for our runway segments, using the characteristics and personalities of our Twin Cities metro to guide the styling— you’ll likely recognize the names of notable neighborhoods as monikers for our micro trends. (Yes, we see you, 218, 507, and 320, but a production can only hold so many segments!)
The 651 Collection
Chptr-S dress ($310), from Bluebird; Generation Love coat ($725), from Bumbershute.
Maria Calderara dress ($648), from Atelier957; Le Superbe coat ($650), from Bumbershute; Vanessa Baroni
necklace ($250), from Melly.
Jayley coat ($209), from Fawbush’s; Carto Lina top ($368), from Melly; Toccin pants ($425) and Kelly Harrington earrings ($200), from Clubhouse 366.
Brochu Walker skirt ($398), from Requisite; Veronica M top ($19), from Fashion Avenue; Sally Bas necklace
($997), from Atelier957; Nude coat ($755), from D.NOLO; Jerome Dreyfuss bag ($290); from Pumpz
Hilfiger Collection blazer ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Generation Love blouse ($159), from Enchanté, Haute Hippie pants ($49), from Fashion Avenue; Whiting and David bag ($295) and Karen Post earrings ($250), from Dugo.
SSS blazer ($250), from Fashion Avenue; Anue turtleneck ($90), from Fashion Avenue; Cambridge pants ($185), from Jaxen Grey.
7 of 14
Polo by Ralph Lauren dress ($398), from Dugo; SSS blazer ($98), from Fashion Avenue; FB Bella necklace ($395), from Melly; AL clutch ($37), from Fashion Avenue.
Halston dress ($745), from Dugo; Donna Salyers coat ($375), from Sweet Ivy; Bijou bag ($29), from Fawbush’s.
Evereve knit dress ($108); Can Link necklace ($495), from Melly; Grenn Pilot coat ($3,008), from Bluebird.
Emily Shalant top ($680) and Deepa Gurnani earrings ($250), from Dugo; Hilfiger Collection blazer ($198) and pants ($75), from Fashion Avenue
Wax London blazer ($335) and pants ($200), from Jaxen Grey; Majestic Filatures turtleneck ($205), from
Brightwater Clothing.
Joynoelle dress (price available upon request); Heartford coat ($636), from Combine; Sondra Roberts clutch
($150), from Dugo.
MC Oasis dress ($336), from Fawbush’s; DSFF vest ($350), from Sweet Ivy; Mya Lambrecht necklace ($262), from Atelier957; Julie Voss bracelets (price available upon request) and Cleo Bella bag ($168), from Melly.
Proenza Schouler dress ($500), from June; Anarchy Street clutch ($65), from Serge and Jane
651 Micro Section: Mac-Groveland
Design History sweater ($145) and skirt ($113), from Statement; Parajumpers puffer ($1,095), from Brightwater Clothing; Mediterranean gloves ($29), from Fawbush’s
Kule sweater ($258), from Bumbershute; Rose and Pom hat ($89), from Fawbush’s; Ines de la Fressange pants ($440), from Requisite; Jayley coat (price available upon request), from Fawbush’s; JW Anderson bag ($850), from Pumpz.
Michael Hoban coat ($375), from Legacy; cotton lani ($90), from Fawbush; Hilfiger Collection pants ($75), from Fashion Avenue; vintage bag ($80), from Enchanté
Alice and Olivia top ($495), from Bumbershute; Solace London skirt ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Urban Epressions bag ($90), from Statement; Mediterrranean gloves ($29), from Fawbush’s.
Ganni turtleneck ($165), from Grethen House; Zimmermann pants ($850), from Bumbershute; Sofie D’Hoore coat ($2,500), from Grethen House; Lily Cohoe bag ($129), from Fawbush’s.
Ganni turtleneck ($145), from Grethen House; Ser.O.Ya pants ($225), from Bumbershute; Pissenlit coat ($425), from Queen Anna House of Fashion
Celia B raincoat ($385), from Clubhouse 366; Maison Montauge top ($588), from Dugo; Faherty pants ($168), from Brightwater Clothing; Rebecca Minkoff clutch ($65), from Fashion Avenue
MC Costello dress (price available upon request); Loeffler Randall clutch ($325), from Pumpz.
The 952 Collection
Celia B blazer ($312) and pants ($185), from Clubhouse 366; Minnie Rose turtleneck ($340), from Melly;
Angela Caputi top ($198), from Dugo.
Vilagallo blazer ($395), from Melly; SSS dress ($65), from Fashion Avenue; JCM bag ($288), from Atelier957
Elie Saab jumpsuit ($1,500), from June; Novinksa Satin clutch ($175), from Bluebird
Joseph Ribcoff blazer ($310) and pants ($159), from Statement; Kelly Harrington necklaces (price available
upon request), from Clubhouse 366; Self Portrait dress ($588), from Bumbershute.
MC Costello bustier and pants (price available upon request); Neiman Marcus bomber ($450), from June.
SSS coat ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Deus sweatshirt ($129) and Swet pants ($129), from Jaxen Grey
Kate Spade coat ($798), top ($268), skirt ($198), and bag ($348).
Parajumpers coat ($495), from Trailmark; Bugatchi top ($179), from Jaxen Grey; SSS pants ($49), from
Fashion Avenue.
Zimmermann dress ($850), from Bumbershute; Shrimps coat ($350), from June.
Solace London coat ($198) and pants ($98), from Fashion Avenue; Essentiel Antwerp top ($74), from June;
AC Cava clutch ($118), from Melly.
Vintage top ($38), from Legacy; Zadig and Voltaire coat ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Raffilio Rossi pants
($325), from D.NOLO; Kate Spade tote ($498).
Kate Spade blazer ($468), top ($298), and skirt ($268); Novinski Satin clutch ($175), from Bluebird.
Kate Spade dress ($428), jacket ($468), and clutch ($628).
Alex Perry dress ($1,950), from June; Kate Space tote ($448).
952 Micro Section: Rolling Green
Dress (price available by request), by Ramadhan Designs.
Rundholz dress ($678), from Atelier957; Roland Mouret bodysuit ($98), from Fashion Avenue; Ganni bag
($295), from Grethen House.
Self Portrait dress ($660), from Bumbershute; Donna Salyers coat ($215), from Sweet Ivy.
Xenia dress ($723), from Atelier957
Joynoelle dress (price available upon request); Mataya coat ($796), from Fashion Avenue
Christopher Kane skirt ($900), from June; Cleo Bella bodysuit ($164), from Enchanté; Maria Calderara
necklace ($456), from Atelier957.
ITMFL top ($460), from Bluebird; No. 7 skirt ($695), from Grethen House; AC Cava clutch ($118), from Melly.
Toccin New York dress ($995), from Clubhouse 366; Donna Salyers coat ($275), from Sweet Ivy.
Speed Dial: Looks Presented by MartinPatrick3
Isaia suede pants ($2,495), suede blazer ($5,750), and striped shirtdress ($675).
Canali 5 flannel pants ($495); Etro red-and-navy blazer ($2,150); Daniele Fiesoli crewneck sweater ($310).
Rosie Assoulin knotted metallic dress ($2,595).
Ganni velvet jersey dress ($295).
Dries Van Noten jacquard patchwork coat ($4,490) and pants ($875); Akris pullover sweater ($1,290).
Co Collections wide-leg pants ($895) and wrap top ($895); Dries Van Noten reversible coat ($2,195).
Bernadette Josselin emerald green dress ($970).
Etro beige pants ($870) and shearling coat ($3,850); Ulla Johnson floral top ($520).
Ganni metallic denim pants ($425) and metallic denim blazer ($525).
Proenza Schouler sequin knit dress ($1,990).
Rosetta Getty sequin mesh shirt ($995) and sequin mesh pants ($995).
Dries Van Noten single-breasted blazer ($1,555) and metallic jacquard pants ($990); Ganni ruffle shirt ($255).
Dries Van Noten pants ($580) and rust shirt ($795); Brunello Cucinelli wool topcoat ($8,495).
Monfrere denim pants ($265); Paul Smith blue-and-brown shirt ($450); Isaia leather jacket ($6,950).
The 763 Collection
Rundholz coat ($770), from Atelier957; Magnolia Pearl jeans ($550), from Fawbush’s.
Pendleton coat ($569), from Requisite; Corridor top ($245) and Mavi jeans ($128), from Jaxen Grey.
Rundholz blazer ($460) and trousers ($333), from Atelier957; Ava Adore coat ($925), from Pumpz.
4 of 14
Goldbergh coat ($719), from Melly; SSS shirt ($75), from Fashion Avenue; Swet pants ($129), from Jaxen Grey.
Karen Morris hat (price available upon request); Raquel Allegra top ($235) and pants ($255), from Grethen House; Rox necklace ($595); Wolf and Willa bag ($170), from Clubhouse 366; Tach coat ($416), from Les Sól
Karitraa top ($145), from Brightwater Clothing; Faherty jacket ($228), from Jaxen Grey; vintage pants ($75),
from Legacy.
Tyler Boe top ($223), from Sweet Ivy; Trovata blazer ($378) and pants ($258), from Combine; Jules Kae bag
($195), from D.NOLO.
True Grit top ($149), from Trailmark; Half Boy coat ($800), from Fashion Avenue; Mavi jeans ($138), from Jaxen Grey.
Farm Rio dress ($294), from Serge and Jane; Frnch coat ($125), from Les Sól; Clare V. clutch ($245), from
Grethen House.
Paisley and Grey turtleneck ($95), from Jaxen Grey; SSS jacket ($198) and pants ($98), from Fashion
Avenue.
Brazaeu dress ($295), from Combine; Villagallo coat ($275), from Melly; Staud bag ($395), from Bumbershute
Hudson jeans ($49), from Fashion Avenue; Jon and Jenn sweater ($108), from Evereve; Jaded Gypsy coat
($199), from Fawbush’s; Molly G bag ($490), from D.NOLO.
Cotton Citizen dress ($275) and Pendleton coat ($600), from Requisite; Joni bag ($328), from Sweet Ivy.
Joynoelle dress (price available upon request).
763 Micro Section: Tyrol Hills
Donna Salyers coat ($255), from Sweet Ivy; Varley quarter zip ($148), from Trailmark; Marine Layer pants
($128), from Jaxen Grey.
Staud jacket ($350), pants ($375), and bag ($198), all from Bumbershute; Arden B top ($32), from Legacy.
Majestic Filatures top ($265), from Requisite; Swet jeans ($129), from Jaxen Grey; Donna Salyers coat ($619), from Sweet Ivy.
Donna Salyers coat ($275), from Sweet Ivy; Go Silk dress ($625), from D.NOLO.
Good American trench coat ($265), from Queen Anna House of Fashion; Tyler Boe sweater ($190), from
Atelier957; Blank NYC pants ($105), from Enchanté.
Beatrice B Italia dress ($605), from Requisite; One Teaspoon jacket ($566), from Serge and Jane
Solace London top ($350) and skirt ($150), from Fashion Avenue; Liv coat ($80), from Legacy.
Gimos coat ($1,900), from Trailmark; Paisley and Grey pants ($125), from Jaxen Grey.
The 612 Collection
Karen Morris hat (price available upon request); Kelly Harrington necklace (price available upon request),
from Clubhouse 366; Karen Kane sweater ($108) and skirt ($148), from Dugo.
Iro skirt ($75) and sweater ($75), and Milva Mi coat ($359), all from Dugo.
Wolf and Willa bag ($185), from Clubhouse 366; Marie Oliver skirt ($298), from Sweet Ivy; Stateside sweater ($348), from Bluebird; Donna Salyers coat ($315), from Sweet Ivy; Angela Capute necklace ($368), from Dugo.
Farm Rio bodysuit ($130), from Serge and Jane; SSS blazer ($150), from Fashion Avenue; Supreme Quality
jeans ($219), from Trailmark.
Lily Pullitzer dress ($268), from Melly; Clara Sun Woo coat ($219), from Statement; Jerome Dreyfuss bag
($300), from Pumpz
Joseph Ribkoff dress ($341), from Fashion Avenue; Tiana NY clutch ($188), from Dugo
Howler Bros shirt ($99) and pants ($115), from Enchanté; Komodo jacket ($194), from Statement
Leap dress ($365), from Queen Anna House of Fashion; Hilfiger Collection coat ($198), from Fashion Avenue.
Good American pants ($285) and top ($190), from Queen Anna House of Fashion; Marcelo Burlon coat ($398), from Fashion Avenue.
Phillipe Plein pants ($98) and coat ($395), from Fashion Avenue; Tah bag ($300), from Queen Anna House of Fashion.
Marie Oliver skirt ($278), from Sweet Ivy; Beau and Ro bag ($168), from Melly; Edinburgh Knitware sweater
($165), from Dugo; Janessa Leona hat ($285) and Frame jacket ($548), from Requisite.
SSS dress ($65), from Fashion Avenue; Icons coat ($390), from Dugo.
Philippe Plein dress ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Rino and Pelle coat ($345), from D.NOLO.
Madeleline Vionnet dress ($2,995), from Fashion Avenue.
- Venue: Four Seasons Minneapolis
- Title Sponsor: Milan Laser
- Fashion Show Producer: Grant Whittaker
- Hair and Makeup: Lili Salon Spa
- Beauty Consultant: Fatima Olive
- Talent Agencies: Caryn Model and Talent Management, Wehmann Models and Talent, Arquette Agency, The Model Boutique and Co.
- Performance: BeBe Zahara Benet