Scenes and Looks from Fashionopolis 2023

It's hard to believe the 10th edition of Fashionopolis—our annual celebration of small businesses, local talent, local retail, and local fashion and design—is already in the rearview.

This year we had some fun with our hyperlocal connection and tapped into “area codes” for our runway segments, using the characteristics and personalities of our Twin Cities metro to guide the styling— you’ll likely recognize the names of notable neighborhoods as monikers for our micro trends. (Yes, we see you, 218, 507, and 320, but a production can only hold so many segments!)

The 651 Collection

× 1 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Chptr-S dress ($310), from Bluebird; Generation Love coat ($725), from Bumbershute. × 2 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Maria Calderara dress ($648), from Atelier957; Le Superbe coat ($650), from Bumbershute; Vanessa Baroni necklace ($250), from Melly. × 3 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Jayley coat ($209), from Fawbush’s; Carto Lina top ($368), from Melly; Toccin pants ($425) and Kelly Harrington earrings ($200), from Clubhouse 366. × 4 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Brochu Walker skirt ($398), from Requisite; Veronica M top ($19), from Fashion Avenue; Sally Bas necklace ($997), from Atelier957; Nude coat ($755), from D.NOLO; Jerome Dreyfuss bag ($290); from Pumpz × 5 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Hilfiger Collection blazer ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Generation Love blouse ($159), from Enchanté, Haute Hippie pants ($49), from Fashion Avenue; Whiting and David bag ($295) and Karen Post earrings ($250), from Dugo. × 6 of 14 Expand SSS blazer ($250), from Fashion Avenue; Anue turtleneck ($90), from Fashion Avenue; Cambridge pants ($185), from Jaxen Grey. × 7 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Polo by Ralph Lauren dress ($398), from Dugo; SSS blazer ($98), from Fashion Avenue; FB Bella necklace ($395), from Melly; AL clutch ($37), from Fashion Avenue. × 8 of 14 Expand Halston dress ($745), from Dugo; Donna Salyers coat ($375), from Sweet Ivy; Bijou bag ($29), from Fawbush’s. × 9 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Evereve knit dress ($108); Can Link necklace ($495), from Melly; Grenn Pilot coat ($3,008), from Bluebird. × 10 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Emily Shalant top ($680) and Deepa Gurnani earrings ($250), from Dugo; Hilfiger Collection blazer ($198) and pants ($75), from Fashion Avenue × 11 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Wax London blazer ($335) and pants ($200), from Jaxen Grey; Majestic Filatures turtleneck ($205), from Brightwater Clothing. × 12 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Joynoelle dress (price available upon request); Heartford coat ($636), from Combine; Sondra Roberts clutch ($150), from Dugo. × 13 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams MC Oasis dress ($336), from Fawbush’s; DSFF vest ($350), from Sweet Ivy; Mya Lambrecht necklace ($262), from Atelier957; Julie Voss bracelets (price available upon request) and Cleo Bella bag ($168), from Melly. × 14 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Proenza Schouler dress ($500), from June; Anarchy Street clutch ($65), from Serge and Jane Prev Next

651 Micro Section: Mac-Groveland

× 1 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Design History sweater ($145) and skirt ($113), from Statement; Parajumpers puffer ($1,095), from Brightwater Clothing; Mediterranean gloves ($29), from Fawbush’s × 2 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Kule sweater ($258), from Bumbershute; Rose and Pom hat ($89), from Fawbush’s; Ines de la Fressange pants ($440), from Requisite; Jayley coat (price available upon request), from Fawbush’s; JW Anderson bag ($850), from Pumpz. × 3 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Michael Hoban coat ($375), from Legacy; cotton lani ($90), from Fawbush; Hilfiger Collection pants ($75), from Fashion Avenue; vintage bag ($80), from Enchanté × 4 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Alice and Olivia top ($495), from Bumbershute; Solace London skirt ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Urban Epressions bag ($90), from Statement; Mediterrranean gloves ($29), from Fawbush’s. × 5 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Ganni turtleneck ($165), from Grethen House; Zimmermann pants ($850), from Bumbershute; Sofie D’Hoore coat ($2,500), from Grethen House; Lily Cohoe bag ($129), from Fawbush’s. × 6 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Ganni turtleneck ($145), from Grethen House; Ser.O.Ya pants ($225), from Bumbershute; Pissenlit coat ($425), from Queen Anna House of Fashion × 7 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Celia B raincoat ($385), from Clubhouse 366; Maison Montauge top ($588), from Dugo; Faherty pants ($168), from Brightwater Clothing; Rebecca Minkoff clutch ($65), from Fashion Avenue × 8 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams MC Costello dress (price available upon request); Loeffler Randall clutch ($325), from Pumpz. Prev Next

The 952 Collection

× 1 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Celia B blazer ($312) and pants ($185), from Clubhouse 366; Minnie Rose turtleneck ($340), from Melly; Angela Caputi top ($198), from Dugo. × 2 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Vilagallo blazer ($395), from Melly; SSS dress ($65), from Fashion Avenue; JCM bag ($288), from Atelier957 × 3 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Elie Saab jumpsuit ($1,500), from June; Novinksa Satin clutch ($175), from Bluebird × 4 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Joseph Ribcoff blazer ($310) and pants ($159), from Statement; Kelly Harrington necklaces (price available upon request), from Clubhouse 366; Self Portrait dress ($588), from Bumbershute. × 5 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams MC Costello bustier and pants (price available upon request); Neiman Marcus bomber ($450), from June. × 6 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams SSS coat ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Deus sweatshirt ($129) and Swet pants ($129), from Jaxen Grey × 7 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Kate Spade coat ($798), top ($268), skirt ($198), and bag ($348). × 8 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Parajumpers coat ($495), from Trailmark; Bugatchi top ($179), from Jaxen Grey; SSS pants ($49), from Fashion Avenue. × 9 of 14 Expand Zimmermann dress ($850), from Bumbershute; Shrimps coat ($350), from June. × 10 of 14 Expand Solace London coat ($198) and pants ($98), from Fashion Avenue; Essentiel Antwerp top ($74), from June; AC Cava clutch ($118), from Melly. × 11 of 14 Expand Vintage top ($38), from Legacy; Zadig and Voltaire coat ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Raffilio Rossi pants ($325), from D.NOLO; Kate Spade tote ($498). × 12 of 14 Expand Kate Spade blazer ($468), top ($298), and skirt ($268); Novinski Satin clutch ($175), from Bluebird. × 13 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Kate Spade dress ($428), jacket ($468), and clutch ($628). × 14 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Alex Perry dress ($1,950), from June; Kate Space tote ($448). Prev Next

952 Micro Section: Rolling Green

× 1 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Dress (price available by request), by Ramadhan Designs. × 2 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Rundholz dress ($678), from Atelier957; Roland Mouret bodysuit ($98), from Fashion Avenue; Ganni bag ($295), from Grethen House. × 3 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Self Portrait dress ($660), from Bumbershute; Donna Salyers coat ($215), from Sweet Ivy. × 4 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Xenia dress ($723), from Atelier957 × 5 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Joynoelle dress (price available upon request); Mataya coat ($796), from Fashion Avenue × 6 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Christopher Kane skirt ($900), from June; Cleo Bella bodysuit ($164), from Enchanté; Maria Calderara necklace ($456), from Atelier957. × 7 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams ITMFL top ($460), from Bluebird; No. 7 skirt ($695), from Grethen House; AC Cava clutch ($118), from Melly. × 8 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Toccin New York dress ($995), from Clubhouse 366; Donna Salyers coat ($275), from Sweet Ivy. Prev Next

Speed Dial: Looks Presented by MartinPatrick3

× 1 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Isaia suede pants ($2,495), suede blazer ($5,750), and striped shirtdress ($675). × 2 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Canali 5 flannel pants ($495); Etro red-and-navy blazer ($2,150); Daniele Fiesoli crewneck sweater ($310). × 3 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Rosie Assoulin knotted metallic dress ($2,595). × 4 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Ganni velvet jersey dress ($295). × 5 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Dries Van Noten jacquard patchwork coat ($4,490) and pants ($875); Akris pullover sweater ($1,290). × 6 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Co Collections wide-leg pants ($895) and wrap top ($895); Dries Van Noten reversible coat ($2,195). × 7 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Bernadette Josselin emerald green dress ($970). × 8 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Etro beige pants ($870) and shearling coat ($3,850); Ulla Johnson floral top ($520). × 9 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Ganni metallic denim pants ($425) and metallic denim blazer ($525). × 10 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Proenza Schouler sequin knit dress ($1,990). × 11 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Rosetta Getty sequin mesh shirt ($995) and sequin mesh pants ($995). × 12 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Dries Van Noten single-breasted blazer ($1,555) and metallic jacquard pants ($990); Ganni ruffle shirt ($255). × 13 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Dries Van Noten pants ($580) and rust shirt ($795); Brunello Cucinelli wool topcoat ($8,495). × 14 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Monfrere denim pants ($265); Paul Smith blue-and-brown shirt ($450); Isaia leather jacket ($6,950). Prev Next

The 763 Collection

× 1 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Rundholz coat ($770), from Atelier957; Magnolia Pearl jeans ($550), from Fawbush’s. × 2 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Pendleton coat ($569), from Requisite; Corridor top ($245) and Mavi jeans ($128), from Jaxen Grey. × 3 of 14 Expand Rundholz blazer ($460) and trousers ($333), from Atelier957; Ava Adore coat ($925), from Pumpz. × 4 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Goldbergh coat ($719), from Melly; SSS shirt ($75), from Fashion Avenue; Swet pants ($129), from Jaxen Grey. × 5 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Karen Morris hat (price available upon request); Raquel Allegra top ($235) and pants ($255), from Grethen House; Rox necklace ($595); Wolf and Willa bag ($170), from Clubhouse 366; Tach coat ($416), from Les Sól × 6 of 14 Expand Karitraa top ($145), from Brightwater Clothing; Faherty jacket ($228), from Jaxen Grey; vintage pants ($75), from Legacy. × 7 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Tyler Boe top ($223), from Sweet Ivy; Trovata blazer ($378) and pants ($258), from Combine; Jules Kae bag ($195), from D.NOLO. × 8 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams True Grit top ($149), from Trailmark; Half Boy coat ($800), from Fashion Avenue; Mavi jeans ($138), from Jaxen Grey. × 9 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Farm Rio dress ($294), from Serge and Jane; Frnch coat ($125), from Les Sól; Clare V. clutch ($245), from Grethen House. × 10 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Paisley and Grey turtleneck ($95), from Jaxen Grey; SSS jacket ($198) and pants ($98), from Fashion Avenue. × 11 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Brazaeu dress ($295), from Combine; Villagallo coat ($275), from Melly; Staud bag ($395), from Bumbershute × 12 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Hudson jeans ($49), from Fashion Avenue; Jon and Jenn sweater ($108), from Evereve; Jaded Gypsy coat ($199), from Fawbush’s; Molly G bag ($490), from D.NOLO. × 13 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Cotton Citizen dress ($275) and Pendleton coat ($600), from Requisite; Joni bag ($328), from Sweet Ivy. × 14 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Joynoelle dress (price available upon request). Prev Next

763 Micro Section: Tyrol Hills

× 1 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Donna Salyers coat ($255), from Sweet Ivy; Varley quarter zip ($148), from Trailmark; Marine Layer pants ($128), from Jaxen Grey. × 2 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Staud jacket ($350), pants ($375), and bag ($198), all from Bumbershute; Arden B top ($32), from Legacy. × 3 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Majestic Filatures top ($265), from Requisite; Swet jeans ($129), from Jaxen Grey; Donna Salyers coat ($619), from Sweet Ivy. × 4 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Donna Salyers coat ($275), from Sweet Ivy; Go Silk dress ($625), from D.NOLO. × 5 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Good American trench coat ($265), from Queen Anna House of Fashion; Tyler Boe sweater ($190), from Atelier957; Blank NYC pants ($105), from Enchanté. × 6 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Beatrice B Italia dress ($605), from Requisite; One Teaspoon jacket ($566), from Serge and Jane × 7 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Solace London top ($350) and skirt ($150), from Fashion Avenue; Liv coat ($80), from Legacy. × 8 of 8 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Gimos coat ($1,900), from Trailmark; Paisley and Grey pants ($125), from Jaxen Grey. Prev Next

The 612 Collection

× 1 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Karen Morris hat (price available upon request); Kelly Harrington necklace (price available upon request), from Clubhouse 366; Karen Kane sweater ($108) and skirt ($148), from Dugo. × 2 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Iro skirt ($75) and sweater ($75), and Milva Mi coat ($359), all from Dugo. × 3 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Wolf and Willa bag ($185), from Clubhouse 366; Marie Oliver skirt ($298), from Sweet Ivy; Stateside sweater ($348), from Bluebird; Donna Salyers coat ($315), from Sweet Ivy; Angela Capute necklace ($368), from Dugo. × 4 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Farm Rio bodysuit ($130), from Serge and Jane; SSS blazer ($150), from Fashion Avenue; Supreme Quality jeans ($219), from Trailmark. × 5 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Lily Pullitzer dress ($268), from Melly; Clara Sun Woo coat ($219), from Statement; Jerome Dreyfuss bag ($300), from Pumpz × 6 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Joseph Ribkoff dress ($341), from Fashion Avenue; Tiana NY clutch ($188), from Dugo × 7 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Howler Bros shirt ($99) and pants ($115), from Enchanté; Komodo jacket ($194), from Statement × 8 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Leap dress ($365), from Queen Anna House of Fashion; Hilfiger Collection coat ($198), from Fashion Avenue. × 9 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Good American pants ($285) and top ($190), from Queen Anna House of Fashion; Marcelo Burlon coat ($398), from Fashion Avenue. × 10 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Phillipe Plein pants ($98) and coat ($395), from Fashion Avenue; Tah bag ($300), from Queen Anna House of Fashion. × 11 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Marie Oliver skirt ($278), from Sweet Ivy; Beau and Ro bag ($168), from Melly; Edinburgh Knitware sweater ($165), from Dugo; Janessa Leona hat ($285) and Frame jacket ($548), from Requisite. × 12 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams SSS dress ($65), from Fashion Avenue; Icons coat ($390), from Dugo. × 13 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Philippe Plein dress ($198), from Fashion Avenue; Rino and Pelle coat ($345), from D.NOLO. × 14 of 14 Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Madeleline Vionnet dress ($2,995), from Fashion Avenue. Prev Next