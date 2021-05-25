The Laundry Evangelist Wants to Save Your Clothes

× Expand Photos courtesy of Discovery+ Patric Richardson applying his craft Lights, camera, oxygen bleach? Patric Richardson in the zone.

Patric Richardson doesn’t let life’s stains get him down. In fact, he thrives in messier moments. The owner of MOA boutique Mona Williams—and longtime member of the fashion mafia in town—is also known as the Laundry Evangelist. And thanks to a new show on Discovery+ and his first book, his message on how laundry influences your life is about to unfold.

First, the show. The Laundry Guy takes Richardson into private homes (most of which are right here in the Twin Cities), where he’s tasked with solving textile mishaps and disasters. In one episode, he lifts decades-old oil stains out of an heirloom quilt; in another, he removes a mysterious sticky substance from the vinyl sleeves of a varsity letter jacket with the help of an unusual method. Through it all, his effusive and empathetic nature shines bright—making stories about fabric care feel like so much more. And the book, Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore, is part memoir and part how-to guide, with Richardson’s trademark humor running through every page.

Prior to his spring debuts, which were just one day apart, we checked in with Richardson to learn more about the intersection of life, love, and laundry.

How did you learn to care for clothing?

I love clothes. I was picking out clothes when I was three. And I come from a family who loves clothes: My granny was one of the most well-dressed people ever, and my mom—I’ve described her in the book as “Jackie Kennedy with a southern drawl.” We lived in a very small town in eastern Kentucky, which, for a while, didn’t have a dry cleaner. So we had to figure out how to take care of things, or we couldn’t wear them—and none of us were people who wouldn’t wear something. They started that love affair.

You brought that passion and skill to Mona Williams, where you host sold-out Laundry Camp classes. What piqued people’s interest?

I had a laundry corner in the store so people could buy items to take care of their designer pieces. People started to get interested in the products right away, but after a year or so, they wanted to know more about laundry. We started doing these Laundry Camps once a week, and they were always full, so I kept doing them, and they kept growing, until I was doing eight a week.

× Expand Patric Richardson sewing

How did The Laundry Guy come about?

Somebody from the production company came to Laundry Camp, and they had an idea that it could be a show. We shot a pilot last summer, and the show went from there. I can’t say I’m proud of it, because I don’t want to take credit. The real people who are the stars are the people with the items I care for. When you see it, you’re going to fall in love with these people.

On the show, you teach people how to clean sentimental items. What’s it like to approach something with such an emotional tie?

The truth of the matter is a wedding dress is still just a dress. A baby coat is still a coat. We put such strong emotional ties there that we’re crippled with fear to do anything about them. I want to give them respect, but at the end of the day, it’s a dress and a coat. If you treat them like a dress and a coat, you work your way backward. There’s some detective work involved, trying to piece together what a stain is, what the fabric is. And then you go about caring for it. It’s amazing how much you tie up, and if you think it’s ruined, you might think it’s never going to be as good as it was. And then when you get to see it back like it was, all the emotion comes right back.

Cleaning and organization shows, like Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Get Organized with The Home Edit, have seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few years. Why do you think that is?

We want to take care of those we love—and ourselves. With those shows, a big part is about regaining control of your home. I think The Laundry Guy fits into that—like, I can do this, I can do laundry, I can take control, and I can enjoy it. I think that’s the biggest thing; it’s telling yourself you can enjoy taking care of your things, and your home, and the whole experience of living. That’s what people want: They want to enjoy the process.

How do the book and the show connect and differ?

The book is about these women in my life that are, and were, important in my life—my granny, my mom, our next-door neighbor, my stepmother—and what I’ve learned from them. And it’s all tied up in a book about laundry. When you read the book, you will learn how to do your laundry, but you’ll also learn about these women who got me started down this path, and how they taught me to love beautiful things and care for them. They gave me the solid foundation that leads to the show. They gave me the idea that you do laundry for the people you love, and you take care of things, and now I get to pass that along to other people.

Any laundry tips you wish people knew?

Always wash in warm, and always use the express cycle—express is long enough to get your clothes clean, and warm is warm enough to activate your detergent. And don’t be afraid to wear things more than once. It drives me crazy that people think they have to wash something every time they wear it, when sometimes it just needs to be steamed. Then clothes wear out faster—and it’s bad for the environment, bad for your wallet, and nobody wins.

The last thing is: Don’t panic; wear your clothes. It breaks my heart that people have their favorite thing and won’t wear it. How upsetting is that? I wear my tuxedo jacket over a concert tee and jeans, because if something goes wrong, I just wash it—it’s no big deal. Once you learn a little more about laundry, you don’t have to be afraid of wearing your favorite thing. You are never going to ruin it unless you set it on fire. And, you know, even then, we’ll talk.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.