A Whole New Mall Game

The Eden Prairie Scheels has likely grown up a bit since the last time you saw it. In place of the 20,000-square-foot (what Scheels fans might call “mini”) store, the newest addition to the national chain opened for businesses on July 11. At 250,000 square feet—almost six acres—“store” is an understatement for the destination retailer offering everything from home goods, furniture, and clothing to sports gear, kayaks, a Ferris wheel, and gooey fudge.

Before it dominated as a sports store–entertainment mash-up, Scheels began as a hardware store just south of Fargo-Moorhead in Sabin, Minnesota, population now 522. German immigrant Frederick A. Scheel used the money from his first potato harvest to buy a hardware and general store in 1902, which grew into the Scheels sporting empire of today.

In a time when weekend activities are few and far between, this entertaining and extensive non-store has a large footprint ideal for distance, and shops and products for hammock-hangers, nature enthusiasts, families, date nights, even girls’ nights.

1. We take winter sports very seriously in the Bold North (you betcha!), and the synthetic ice rink exclusive to the Eden Prairie store nods to Scheels’s northern roots and is an opportunity to slice the ice with new blades.

Illustration via Shutterstock Candy bar vector illustration – Scheels

2. Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory and Ginna’s Cafe satisfy sweet tooths of all ages. Handmade fudge pairs perfectly with tiny hands and chocolate-covered mouths. For kids at heart, mix sweet and steamy with coffee from Chaska roastery Driven Coffee at Ginna’s.

3. Ever searched for your high school’s football helmet on the wall of U.S. Bank Stadium? Scheels has a new scavenger hunt for you: The high school hockey wall showcases pucks from each boys’ and girls’ program statewide.

4. Staying true to its local roots, Scheels sports a taxidermy display of 200 animal species donated by local collectors. Its saltwater aquarium holds over 700 species of fish—more than any of our 10,000 lakes. And the crown jewel? A 15-foot-tall brown bear.

5. Scheels rolls out the two-wheeler welcome mat with its separate bike entrance and Trek-certified bike service shop.

Illustration via Shutterstock Ferris wheel vector illustration – Scheels

6. Reminiscent of the carefree cotton candy days of childhood, a 45-foot-tall restored Ferris wheel circa 1930 sets the scene at the Eden Prairie Scheels. Summer vibes year-round? Yes, please. (The Ferris wheel is currently closed due to COVID-19.)

7. The ultimate try-before-you-buy experience: Hit the archery lane, mini bowling area, batting cage, and golf simulators to test-drive the latest gear.

8. Insta-friendly photo ops abound with 8 oversize bronze statues and a Lego version of Viktor, the Vikings mascot. Even when our teams can’t hit the fields, wax figures of Olympic hockey coach Herb Brooks and former Viking John Randle remind Minnesotans of the glory days. Stock up a little extra on fan wear for next season.

9. Despite having 28 stores nationally, Scheels showcases homegrown brands throughout its stores. Iconic Minnesota closet staples like Sota Clothing and Minnetonka moccasins, plus Minnetonka-based Rapala gear for casting away, and Bloomington’s Quality Bicycle Products for pedaling.

This article originally appeared in the September 2020 issue.