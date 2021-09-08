A Night of Native Visions at Fashion Week MN

× Expand Delina White, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, MN skirt & jewelry. Bullhead clan design by Nicole Tomlin, Forest County Potawatomi, WI. Model: Snowy White Bullhead, IAmAnishinaabe Processed with VSCO with c1 preset

One of the designs featured in Delina White's latest fashion collection is a transposed copy of a stitched applique floral made of black and red fabric strips cut, tucked, and pinned just right. Instead of making dozens of these appliques by hand for her collection, though, White made the applique into a fabric print for her skirts and shirts, just as she does for many of her designs—it's the best way she can make her craft affordable and accessible.

Her collection is making its Minnesota debut Sept. 14 as part of her Fashion Week MN's event, Native Visions, fresh off its world premiere at Santa Fe's Southwest American Indian Arts gala fashion show in August.

White, who is the creator of fashion brand IamAnishinaabe, will also be joined by Indigenous designers Darlene Beetso of Beads Sews Creations and Osamuskwasis Roan for Native Visions. With their help, the runway will include everything from streetwear to styles for special occasions. As White says, "It's contemporary clothing based on traditional Anishinaabe or Ojibwe designs, so the foundation of what people are going to see is Native America [and First Peoples], but it's going to be shown in a contemporary format."

An intergenerational knowledge

While White sometimes does research for her designs, for the most part, it's an effortless flow of culture from White's ancestors to her fingertips. The pieces she creates are borne from an intergenerational, traditional knowledge that she says helps perpetuate Indigenous culture into the future; she learned Anishinaabe beadwork from her grandmother when she was only 6 years old. From there, she went from making Barbie doll clothes, to adorning everyday outfits, to creating full powwow looks.

Traditional artwork documents origins and stories through its designs, according to White. "Native people consider resources, like the animals and the plants and the food, to be more like your relatives," she says. "The things that we use in our materials that define who we are as a people, so where we are from: the Minneapolis area, the Great Lakes Woodlands."

While Anishinaabe pieces may include, say, wampum shells from the eastern tribes like the Iroquois and the Wampanoag or dentalium shells from northwestern ones, the creators and wearers acknowledge where these materials are from and the inter-tribal connections that brought them across the country.

The designs can also carry on the local tribe's culture. "Florals are really significant to the Great Lakes Woodland people because that's part of our landscape. So even men will wear florals because it's just, you know, a part of who we are as a people," White says. The bullhead fish design on some of the outfits also follows this principle as the symbol of one of the Indigenous clans. Unlike the other patterns in the Fashion Week MN collection, though, White didn't design it herself.

Creating opportunities, not just designs

The bullhead design was originally created by Nicole Tomlin, the artist behind home and apparel brand Midwest Indigenous. White found her through Facebook by chance one day, and the more she saw of her work, the more she fell in love. When she decided to send her a message asking if she could use the bullhead design, she was pretty straightforward: She said she was interested in using the piece for her collection, but she didn't know if the endeavor would be a "total flop."

"And she's like, 'Oh my god, you are my favorite, I admire you so much,' and I come to find out she knew who I was," White recalls. "Getting her permission is really, really, really important because of cultural appropriation, you know, the stealing of people's designs? I'm really respectful of that. It's not hard to reach out to people and ask for permission if they want to sell it. You just talk to them, like, 'How can we make this happen?'"

Between the collaboration with Tomlin and her multi-designer Fashion Week MN event, White's desire to lift up the Indigenous fashion community is clear. Plus, besides using as many Indigenous people as possible for her models and production team, she's hoping to start a modeling academy for Indigenous women so they can have more opportunities to join the fashion world, build confidence, and be better practiced in the arts of communication, walking, movement, film, and expression.

"There's so many artists behind the scenes [of a fashion show], but there are so little opportunities, especially for Native people, and the Western society doesn't know how to contact us, how to reach out to us, and how to include us in some of these events," White says. "I'm hoping to expand the fashion industry and to be more inclusive to Native people by working in [Fashion Week MN], creating this model academy, and by, I don't know, pulling everything together and saying this is to create a network of people for accessibility and opportunities."