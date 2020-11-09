A List of Retail Closings 2020

Local retailers that have permanently closed since the pandemic lockdown.

by ,

The Twin Cities has felt the economic toll of the pandemic, which has unfortunately caused some businesses and retailers to close their doors for good. We have accumulated a list of retailers that are no longer in operation as well as those that have switched to e-commerce models, sourced from our own research and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

We plan to update this post as needed. 

  • Duke Albert: brick and mortar location closed, operating e-commerce, dukealbert.com
  • Flotsam and Fork: brick-and-mortar closed, operating e-commerce and offering local delivery for the holiday season, flotsamandfork.com
  • St. Croix Shop: Minneapolis location closed
  • Jos. A. Bank: Roseville location closed
  • Local Motion Boutique: Closing in December, will continue operating e-commerce, localmotionboutique.com
  • Merilou Boutique: Closed
  • Worker B Wellness: Closed
  • Primp: 48th and Chicago location closed
  • Show and Tell: Closed
  • Sur la Table: 50th & France location closed
  • GoodStyle: Linden Hills location closed
  • Sugar and Spice Sweetery: Closed
  • Urban Violet: Stillwater and Northeast Minneapolis locations closed
  • Alchemy 365: Uptown location closed 
  • Fly Feet Running: Closing locations on November 14
  • Brian Graham Salon: the North Loop salon will close its doors at the end of December. 