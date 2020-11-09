A List of Retail Closings 2020

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
Worker B Wellness
Find your center inside the beeswax meditation room at Worker B Wellness.
The Twin Cities has felt the economic toll of the pandemic, which has unfortunately caused some businesses and retailers to close their doors for good. We have accumulated a list of retailers that are no longer in operation as well as those that have switched to e-commerce models, sourced from our own research and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
We plan to update this post as needed.
- Duke Albert: brick and mortar location closed, operating e-commerce, dukealbert.com
- Flotsam and Fork: brick-and-mortar closed, operating e-commerce and offering local delivery for the holiday season, flotsamandfork.com
- St. Croix Shop: Minneapolis location closed
- Jos. A. Bank: Roseville location closed
- Local Motion Boutique: Closing in December, will continue operating e-commerce, localmotionboutique.com
- Merilou Boutique: Closed
- Worker B Wellness: Closed
- Primp: 48th and Chicago location closed
- Show and Tell: Closed
- Sur la Table: 50th & France location closed
- GoodStyle: Linden Hills location closed
- Sugar and Spice Sweetery: Closed
- Urban Violet: Stillwater and Northeast Minneapolis locations closed
- Alchemy 365: Uptown location closed
- Fly Feet Running: Closing locations on November 14
- Brian Graham Salon: the North Loop salon will close its doors at the end of December.