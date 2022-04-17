A Guide to Vintage and Antiques Shops in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams CarouselFolk Photo Carousel and Folk

The Art of the Hunt

Shopping vintage never goes out of style. Behold some shops to visit, shopkeepers to get to know, and tips from the pros, plus editors’ picks and oh so much to explore. Happy hunting.

Boutique Experience

Some of our favorites are stand-alone standouts not to be overlooked. Visit these highly curated shops, each with a distinct focus and expertise.

Claire Steyaert Antiques and Design

We first met one of the grandes dames of fine antiques and exquisite vintage wares when she held court at the legendary Antiques Riverwalk (the impressive space that is now MartinPatrick3). Claire Steyaert, a resource for discerning interior designers and a well-heeled clientele for decades, is known for her discriminating eye and shop brimming with furniture and home décor. 3338 University Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-339-7396, clairesantiques.com

J. Atelier

Tucked on the southwest edge of the North Loop neighborhood (nestled in between Veronique Wantz Gallery and Ūmei) is the collaborative brainchild of Jacqueline Fortier, Julia Olmstead, and Jennifer Liang— three friends who share a love for beautiful things and historic finds. Their eclectic mix includes new and old furniture and homewares sourced from around the globe—with an emphasis on French flea market style. 875 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-508-9143, @shopjatelier

Antiques Bel Air

When searching for classic antiques, local pros swear by this longtime Lowry Hill gem. A go-to for timeless goods (think: paintings and vintage posters), it has a strong assortment of china, glassware, sterling silver, old toys, lighting, and home furnishings. 1758 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-374-5555, antiquesbelair-lowryhill.com

XII Vultures

At first you may think you’ve stepped into a museum in Northeast Minneapolis— and then the beauty of it all engulfs you and you are transported to another place. This jewel, which feels like it could be run by Morticia and Gomez Addams, features taxidermy, ostrich eggs, mammal skeletons, and porcupine quills, plus candles, jewelry, vessels, catchalls, curiosities, oddities, and talismans. 507 Hennepin Ave. E., Ste. 507B, Mpls., 763-587-1015, twelvevultures.com

Anthony Scornavacco Antiques

From the co-owner of H&B Gallery, this downtown St. Paul charmer showcases Tony Scornavacco’s personal collection of 17th-, 18th-, and 19th-century antiques available for purchase. The dramatic two-level storefront in the historic Hamm building is a perfect backdrop for the fine art, furniture, chandeliers, china, and silver. Tip: Make sure to stop by during the holiday season for a curated selection of European-made décor—German pyramids, ornaments, and more. 23 W. 6th St., St. Paul, 651-222-0046, anthonyscornavacco.com

That ’70s Vibe

Wishing you could time travel back to the days of rattan, fringe, and Saturday Night Fever? Head to these shops for a trip back to the grooviest decade—minus the orange Formica countertops.

Carousel and Folk

We’ve been a fan of Lindsey and Mike Cason’s south Minneapolis shop since it opened in 2018. The airy, warm wood–filled setting boasts a highly curated collection of leafy plants, modern giftables, colorful handwoven baskets from around the world, vintage rattan furniture, rugs, textiles, and cheeky-fun home décor. 3109 E. 42nd St., Mpls., carouselandfolk.com

E’s Emporium

While the homewares collection at E’s spans from the 1950s to the 1980s, we’re partial to the selection of ’70s décor. Rattan and wicker furniture, bold colors and fabrics, and macramé and fringe details abound in this kelly-green treasure trove. 3911 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls., 612-702-5355, es-emporium.com

Southside Vintage

Keep an eye on SouthSide’s socials for details on the shop’s open weekends, which are numbered but well worth planning a Saturday around. A chock-full, ever-changing maze of patterned furniture, vintage books, tabletop items, and curated tchotchkes awaits. 1832 E. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-250-0977, southsidevintage.com

× Expand Loft Antiques Loft Antiques

50th and Xerxes

This noteworthy intersection in south Minneapolis packs a powerful vintage punch!

A Rare Bird

This sole-proprietor shop is special. The distinctive space is stocked with owner Kelly Wallace’s curated collection of art with Euro flair, goods for the garden, and furniture catering to a wide variety of aesthetics—from shabby-chic secretary desks to midcentury modern bookcases—plus pretty home accessories. Check out the exquisite handcrafted seasonal paper flair by a long-standing local artist. Bonus: a little annex building just next door. 3016 W. 50th St., 612-707-0514, rarebirdantiques.com

Clarabel

Tucked in along the sidewalk, find Clara Domisch’s aptly named haven brimming with antiques and vintage finds for those with an eye for ornate detail and design. Think: a carved oak buffet, a mosaic glass lampshade, a pair of alabaster lamps, and other similar items tightly curated by just a handful of dealers. Once you’ve scoured the floor, be sure to search the walls and an unmatched art collection. 3018 W. 50th St., 612-203-8990, clarabelvintage.com

Hunt and Gather

It’s hard to miss the exterior merchandising—a real head turner. One day it’s filled with Greek busts, and on another there’s a selection of owner Kristi Stratton’s extensive assortment of letters from old signs. Head inside and the shop’s tagline— “groovy, kooky, fresh, unusual”—makes complete sense. The internal experience is off the hook, perhaps even overwhelming. Pack a snack; you might be wandering the 8,500-square-foot space for hours. 4944 Xerxes Ave. S., 612-455-0250, huntandgatherantiques.com

Loft Antiques

Don’t let the compact entrance of this corner shop fool you—this place goes and goes, with more than 4,500 square feet of nooks and crannies to explore. Kaye Monroe and Sandy Gooley’s gem operates like a co-op, with some 15 dealers contributing both rent and a unique and collected assortment of storied wares for the home—accessories, decorations, furniture, and more. 3022 W. 50th St., 612-922-4200, loftantiquesmpls.com

Michael’s Lamp Studio

For 50 years, this OG on the corner has served as a vintage and antique lighting resource that can also help you rewire or find the perfect shade for a recent purchase. 3101 W. 50th St., 612-926-9147, michaelslamps.com

Queenie and Pearl

Psst. Check out the upstairs for an ever-rotating selection of vintage fashion merchandised in a former apartment setting. 5014 Xerxes Ave. S., 612-413-8560, queenieandpearl.com

Victory

Venture six blocks north to Linden Hills’ Victory, a haunt filled with eclectic charm blended with owners Susan Blankenship and Lisa Clark Balke’s signature aesthetic. Find glass chandeliers, chinoiserie ginger jars, ornate rococo mirrors, brass candlesticks, vintage jewelry, leather-bound books, and perfume bottles. This spot is a true object lesson in how to live and decorate with beautiful pieces—you may want to move in. 3505 W. 44th St., 612-926-8200, shopvictory.com

× Expand FindFurnish FindFurnish

Midcentury & Danish

Chalk it up to our state’s Scandinavian influence—or our appreciation for well-made, lovingly refurbished pieces—but we think midcentury modern is here to stay. Here’s where to find some of the best vintage pieces.

Danish Teak Classics

Love midcentury design, but not sure where to start? Danish Teak Classics, in Northeast’s Northrup King Building, offers interior design services (in addition to buying, renting out, restoring, and selling Scandi furniture) to transform your home into a timeless oasis. 1500 NE Jackson St., Ste. 277, Mpls., 612-362-7870, danishteakclassics.com

FindFurnish

With some 26,500 Insta followers hungry for the perfect credenza or Eames chair, it seems improbable that any of FindFurnish’s pieces would even make it to the sales floor before being snapped up—and yet the Northeast Minneapolis shop is constantly filled with midcentury finds restored by its highly skilled in-house team. 13 NE 5th St., Mpls., 612-868-8878, findfurnish.com

Golden Age Design

This downtown Robbinsdale shop is more than a source designers and homeowners alike love for Danish teak highboards, bookcases, and chairs—it’s also a curated mishmash of locally made candles, unique prints and wall décor, and vintage glassware and ceramics to stock the shelves of the piece you purchased. Want to take on the refurbishing task yourself? Shop the “To Be Restored” section for just-off-the-truck finds. 4157 Broadway Ave. W., Robbinsdale, 612-408-6896, goldenagedesign.com

Haus Theory

New(ish) to downtown White Bear Lake, Haus Theory focuses on new and vintage furniture, art, homewares, and décor that is well crafted yet full of personality and character. Pro tip: Don’t forget to grab a plant or two from the shop’s ample collection on your way out. 2182 3rd St., White Bear Lake, 651-429-0963, haustheory.com

Excelsior

Vintage Lighter Vintage lighters are sexy (even if smoking isn’t) and serve as pretty objects to layer on your coffee table.

Does this fabulous downtown need more antiques stores than the three it boasts? Maybe not. The mix around Water Street, the main drag, is so spot on that perhaps (like water) the blend of retail, dining, and even a micro hotel has found its right level.

The Country Look In Antiques

Talk about an OG: This shop has been a part of Excelsior since 1979. The emphasis is on an authentic heritage aesthetic reflective of the storied Lake Minnetonka culture and the Excelsior atmosphere. Maps, oil paintings, and nautical wares sourced from around the country, plus a sprinkling of that old-school country club meets croquet on the lawn meets sportsman vibe. 240 Water St., 952-474-0050, facebook

Leipold’s Gifts and Antiques

The kind of shop you wish existed in every great small town. In addition to the antiques and selection of gifting wares, you’ll find postcards, T-shirts, and historical maps and books about the Lake Minnetonka area. 239 Water St., 952-474-5880, facebook

The Vintage Loft

This blended shop of old and new includes locally made wares, but the special twist is the repurposing of vintage pieces with great bones with custom paint, hardware, and design touches. The full assortment reflects the Lake Minnetonka cottage-chic vibe. Super cute. 434 2nd St., 612-296-0413, shopthevintageloft.company.site

× Expand EastWood Gallery Eastwood Gallery

Fairview & Selby

Some intersections have earned their street cred for antiquing. Check out this one and its surrounding area, our capital city’s destination for scoring storied treasures.

Eastwood Gallery

Consider shop co-owners (and organizers of the annual Twin Cities Arts and Crafts Show) Cameron Quintal and Brian Smith masters in mission- and modern-style design. With decades of experience, they have cultivated a rare selection of pieces by leading manufacturers— Stickley Brothers, John Scott Bradstreet, Fritz Hansen, and Limbert—and lesser-known indie artists and crafters. 1818 Selby Ave., 651-695-1902, eastwoodgallery.com

Mall of St. Paul

Some may find big multiple-dealer shops overwhelming, and others love the art of the hunt and sifting through it all. This one’s for those looking to roll up their sleeves and dig around an ultimate antiques labyrinth. If it’s variety you’re looking for, add this to your list. 1817 Selby Ave., 651-647-6163, themallofstpaul.weebly.com

The Missouri Mouse

Home to roughly 50 vendors, this mall-style enclave is arranged to peruse with ease. In addition to exploring country and cabin, Americana, and midcentury furniture and décor collections, be sure to scour the cases for vintage costume jewelry. Plus, a robust pottery and painting collection, and keep your eye out for the handful of vendors focused on antiques from Scandinavia. 1750 Selby Ave., 651-642-1938, facebook

Peter’s Oldies but Goodies

With fewer accessories and more large-scale furniture, this family-run spot is one you can actually window-shop. Prefer to shop from a distance? Peter’s hosts auctions via its Facebook site—you may just be lucky enough to score a Danish teak credenza, a mod Saarinen dining set, or even an Aermotor 10-foot-diameter windmill straight from your smartphone. 1814 Selby Ave., 651-707-4764, facebook

Succotash

Before calling it quits, travel six blocks to where Selby meets Snelling (another intersection filled with locally owned shops—see vintage fashion, page 64) and hit up another vintage OG, Succotash. The focus here is ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s furniture, art, glass, clothing, records, and lamps. Everything in this secondhand shop screams retro. 1589 Selby Ave., 651-603-8787, @succotashretro

Hopkins

Vintage Candy Dish Be on the lookout for candy dishes and other catchalls that can be used to hold jewelry, matches, even paper clips on your WFH desk.

The volume of antiques shops dotting Mainstreet has ebbed and flowed over the years. Those that remain today provide a destination for treasure hunt enthusiasts who appreciate the park-once-and-stroll approachability.

Antiques on Mainstreet

This is your classic multiple-dealer mall—friendly, approachable, well established with a lively mix of goods edited by seasoned pros. Easy to get lost in the table linens and cabin and cottage décor—and more! 913 Mainstreet, 951-931-2144, antiquesonmainstreet.com

Blake Antiques

There’s a bit more breathing room in this light-filled corner shop, which appeals to those who only have time to for a quick spin through the place or for those who get overwhelmed with tightly packed malls. The emphasis here is on classic and curated pieces with personality and, in some cases, pedigree. 901 Mainstreet, 951-930-0477, blakeantiques.com

Hopkins Antique Mall

We always feel transported to another town and time when we walk through the doors. The first floor is anchored by seasoned dealers who specialize in particular wares and collectibles in neatly organized shelves. But it’s the basement that’s our favorite, with an unexpected mix and a little more room to display furniture pieces. 1008 Mainstreet, 952-931-9748, hopkinsantiquemall.com

Pink Elephant Vintage and Antiques

If some shops in town are run by your sophisticated aunt, this one is guided by your quirky, kinda groovy aunt who also likes vintage vinyl. Two floors occupied by multiple dealers provide a playful selection. 911 Mainstreet, 952-933-1144, shopthepinkelephant.com

Stillwater

Not to be missed—this charming waterside town has much to offer. Make a day of it.

American Gothic Antiques

Art, décor, serving pieces, pottery, toys, books, and glassware. 236 S. Main St., 651-439-7709, mnantiquesdealers.com

Black Letter Books

Used and rare books. 102 S. Main St., 651-430-9805, blackletterbook.com

Let There Be Light Antiques

Antique lighting, restoration, repair. 220-2 Commercial St., 651-351-7580, belightmn.com

Midtown Antique Mall

Coins, sterling flatware, jewelry, glassware, pottery, dinnerware, clothing, stamps, leaded glass windows, art, furniture, tools, and lighting. 301 S. Main St.,651-430-0808, midtownantiques.com

Reclaiming Beautiful

Repurposed vintage jewelry, home décor, and furniture. 216 W. Myrtle St., reclaimingbeautiful.com

Staples Mill Antiques

Furniture, toys, jewelry, records, cookware, dishes, cookbooks, sports memorabilia, and décor. 410 N. Main St., 651-430-1816, staplesmillantiques.com

Stillwater Antiques Mall

Art, furniture, stationery and pens, watches and jewelry, coins, china and glassware, cameras and photos, toys and games, lighting, sports memorabilia, and books. 101 S. Main St., 651-439-6281, stillwaterantiquesmall.com

