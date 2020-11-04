7 Stylish Face Masks

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Face masks

I. GRAY’s face masks are made from deadstock scrap fabric for an environmentally friendly and easy addition to any look. Chambray mask ($12), from GRAY Home and Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150

II. Support a local artist: Jimmy Reagan, a man with autism, now paints designs for colorful, adjustable masks for kids and adults. “Chickens” adult mask ($19), also by Through Jimmy’s Eyes

III. & IV. Give back to those who are giving so much. For every mask sold, Love Your Melon will donate one to the medical community. Gray jersey cotton mask ($16) and blue antimicrobial cotton mask ($16), by Love Your Melon, loveyourmelon.com

V. Wear your art on your sleeve—er, mouth— with a hand-dyed bamboo mask from Indigo and Snow. “Ode to Water” mask ($32), by Indigo and Snow, indigoandsnow.com

VI. You won’t have to worry about losing sight of this bright, youthful kids’ mask. “The Dirty Happy Pig” mask ($15), by Through Jimmy’s Eyes, throughjimmyseyes.com

VII. Feelin’ fancy? Pop on a mask from a local couturière to elevate even your loungiest outfit. Botanical mask ($60 for a pack of three), by Joynoelle, joynoelle.com