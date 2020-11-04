7 Stylemakers on How the Pandemic Has Changed Things

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Roe Wolfe

“We are bringing in a new category we call ‘COVID CUTE.’ We’ll keep our fun, edgy style while introducing more comfort clothing. As we move into fall and winter, I think cute coats and outerwear will see a big rise in popularity as patios stay open later into the season and more outdoor gatherings get scheduled.” —Ashley Kilcher, owner of Roe Wolfe, Galleria

Cozy Statements

“Since many are still working remotely, people should invest in upper-body fashion items and elevated casual pieces: cozies with cool design details such as tie-dye and embroidery. And don’t forget the jewelry—necessities for dressing up any outfit.” —Susan Sun, owner of Equation, 50th & France

Party on Top, Easy on the Bottom

“Most of our customers are working from home (and parents have turned into teachers!), so we’ve shifted our inventory to reflect their relaxed, easy lifestyle. We’re keeping some dressier pieces with emphasis on the waist up and replaced several with on-trend yet comfortable sweatshirts and sweaters, sweatsuits, WFH blouses, and ‘dressy’ tees.”—Stephanie Sauer, owner of Stephanie’s, St. Paul

Local Matters

“People are making a conscious effort to shop local and support their favorite businesses in their communities. It’s a heartwarming feeling knowing that our loyal customers—and even first-time shoppers—can help us through the ups and downs and keep brick-and-mortar neighborhood retail alive.” —Ashlie O’Day, co-owner of Proper, Uptown

Back to Basics

“Our clients are definitely focusing on replenishing their basics and reinforcing the foundational pieces of their wardrobes. We have definitely seen a change in the client’s mindset to being more practical, more need-based.” —Anthony Chow and Jessica Bergsten, co-founders of personal styling service Tastemakers, Etc.

Express Yourself

“Getting dressed in the morning is a way that we express ourselves! It helps show the world who we are, so it’s important that we find ourselves pulling out of the comfort zone (and our comfort clothes) and into the pieces that point to another part of our life—work, dinner with friends, events—even if we aren’t physically doing those things. Putting clothes on that remind us of another part of ourselves is also comforting, in a different way than our true comfort pieces.” —Dahlia Brue, owner of Idun, St. Paul

Thoughtful Shoppers

“With economic and environmental issues taken into account, people are rethinking how they want to spend their discretionary income. Down the road, I think we’ll continue seeing more thoughtful consumers.” —Carrie Fryman, director of buying and planning, MartinPatrick3, North Loop