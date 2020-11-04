6 Local Fashion Pros on Their Go-To Shops

× Expand Photos: Amanda, Uppercase L Photography (SARAH K.), Soona Studios (Davee), Chris McDuffie (Grant, Jahna) Nicholas Glumack (Richard), Courtesy of Sarah Edwards (Sarah E.) six local fashion boosters

Grant Whittaker

fashion creative director, event producer, style host

Grant Whittaker

When he isn’t scouring the city for unique garments or dreaming up fashion shows, Whittaker’s channeling his muses—Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, George Michael—to create looks that turn heads. He thinks of the body as a blank canvas, then plays with color, themes, patterns, and fabrics to tell a story. He’ll even shop for you via his virtual styling and concierge company, The Virtualist Co. Go-to shops: Grethen House, Bumbershute, Joynoelle, Roe Wolfe, Serge and Jane, Dugo

Davee Ek

stylist, content producer

Davee Ek

With an appetite for sustainable fashion, Ek spends every free moment (never without a killer manicure) thrifting for secondhand wares for her cool, collected closet that juxtaposes feminine and masculine vibes. “My boyfriend calls my style ‘hoarding chic.’ I keep everything and love the challenge of pulling something out from a decade ago and making it look relevant for today.” Go-to shops: Larissa Loden, Las Ranas Jewelry, Gh2, Hazel and Rose, Tandem Vintage

Sarah Kuhn

stylist, owner of Poppy Stella Rose

Sarah Kuhn

Kuhn describes her style as eclectic with a subtle vintage-meets-boho-glam nod. Garments passed down by her stylish grandmother give Kuhn’s aesthetic a chic boost. She volunteers with Fashion Week MN and launched Poppy Stella Rose, an online boutique showcasing local makers and artists, last year. A portion of all sales goes to local nonprofits. Go-to shops: Queenie and Pearl, June Resale, Stephanie Lake Design, Filigree Jewelers

Jahna Peloquin

style writer, Fashion Week MN co-founder

Jahna Peloquin

Attending a show? You’ll likely run into Peloquin sporting a head-to-toe vintage ensemble that pays homage to her favorite trends of days gone. A true champion of vintage, her iconic, colorful looks incorporate the old with the new. Need a dose of inspiration? Head to her Instagram to catch glimpses of her at home playing dress-up in estate-sale and thrifted finds. “I love vintage because each piece tells a story and has lived a life.” Go-to shops: Lula Vintage Wear, Via’s Vintage, Celina Kane, Joynoelle

Richard Moody

event planner, fashion show producer

Richard Moody

Whether showing up to a charity event or exploring Twin Cities shops, this fashion veteran always brings his A-game. With his passion for discovering and celebrating under-the-radar BIPOC artists and designers, Moody’s tried-and-true style is rooted in apparel and accessories with a global bazaar influence. Go-to shops: Monikon Designs, Antz Creationz, John Fluevog, the BowTie Billionaire

Sarah Edwards

CEO of Some Great People, Fashion Week MN co-founder

Sarah Edwards

Edwards creates eccentric and unexpected looks (she’s not opposed to juxtaposing an oversized hoodie with a tulle skirt!) by mixing garments from local shops and emerging fashion labels that share a common denominator: rich in texture, pattern, and color. “Fashion is theatrical and a form of escapism,” she says. Go-to shops: Rewind, Proper Shops, Ramadhan Designs, Mx Apparel, June Resale