5 Local Designers to Watch

× Expand Photos: c/o Hackwith Design House (dress photo), Celene Kane (hat), Indigo and Snow (vote scarf); photos by Madeline Elli (Ramadhan Designs) Six fashion images on a grid

photo: c/o Hackwith Design House model in a dress

Hackwith Design House has been a shining example of sustainable fashion for 10 years. Lisa Hackwith and her team make every garment to order in their St. Paul studio, keeping waste down. “Things are made a little slower, but it’s worth it,” she says. They launch new collections of thoughtfully constructed designs annually, including swimwear, plus-size pieces, and dresses and separates. This fall, watch for a line made from Hackwith-designed patterned textiles—a first! hackwithdesignhouse.com

pink wide brim hat

Celina Kane started her hat line nearly six years ago and consistently proves she can make a chapeau look chic on any head. “My style is a balance between whimsical, geometrical, and structure-oriented, but I’m not afraid to throw in embellishment in an unexpected way,” Kane says. Though her line originally centered on couture, she now also designs berets, turbans, headbands, mask-and-scrunchie bundles, and custom pieces for locals who view hats as an art form, just like she does. celinakane.com

Vote scarf

Annabella Sardelis, owner of textile brand Indigo and Snow, sees flaws as opportunities. Each item in her accessories and women’s apparel collection—a scarf, a face mask, a flowy top—is hand-painted and hand-dyed. “I embrace the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, meaning beauty in imperfections,” she says. “The best things that come out of this process are the unexpected.” Therefore, no two objects she creates are exactly the same, which she (and her customer base) loves. indigoandsnow.com

models in dresses

model in dress

Before COVID-19 hit, Rammy Mohamed was poised to celebrate Ramadhan Designs’ most successful year yet—but then all of her 2020 custom gown orders were cancelled. So, she flipped to—what else?—masks. After donating some 1,000 to health care workers and protesters, she started selling glammed-up versions. “I made one completely out of pearls. I don’t think it’s protective, necessarily, but it’s something to remind us of the times,” she says. Don’t miss her fall collection, which mixes neons and neutrals to create looks that are daring yet approachable. ramadhandesigns.com

Blue pump

Nobody knows feet like orthopedic surgeon Fernando Peña—and nobody knows shoes like his wife, Julie Thompson. A gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Thompson often spends most of the day on her feet and has always struggled to find comfortable yet stylish heels. So the couple started Julieta, a brand of professional-looking heels designed with foot mechanics in mind. Find the collection online at julieta.com.