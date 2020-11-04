3 Vintage Shops on Going Virtual

× Expand photo courtesy of Tandem Vintage Tandem Vintage

Let’s face it: We’re in a time that was practically made for the phrase “All dressed up and no place to go.” Fortunately, local vintage shops are finding new ways to innovate despite the sartorial setback.

Last year, Amanda Baumann began supplementing her vintage clothing business with “story sales”—blink-and-you-miss-it events that incentivize her followers to tune in to Tandem Vintage’s Instagram account or risk missing out on the goods. But when COVID hit, she started selling on Instagram exclusively. “I was nervous about the transition,” she says. “It’s actually been the best move for my business.”

Local brick-and-mortars like The Golden Pearl Vintage are also turning their focus to online. Owner Audra Frizzell founded the Northeast shop in 2016 with a glam mix of high-quality, hard-to-find vintage items sourced directly from their original owners. But when retailers were forced to close in March, she began selling more on Instagram. “Quarantine pushed us to offer another way to shop for our clients,” says Frizzell.

Yana Pietras and Ian O’Neill’s Moth Oddities has been a fixture at local vintage events since 2014. While pop-ups made up a majority of their sales in pre-COVID times, they’re surprised that the pandemic hasn’t impacted their business as much as they had expected. “The community has had time to reflect on how their individual actions have an effect,” says Pietras. “Especially where they spend their money.” Despite the shift toward virtual vintage, don’t expect brick-and-mortars to go away anytime soon. “I really miss selling things in person and getting to see the items on their new owners,” says Frizzell, who, like many vintage collectors, is now offering a blend of appointment-only shopping and regular business hours. And Moth Oddities has even opened its first brick-and-mortar storefront in Northeast—pandemic be damned.