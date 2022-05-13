3 Spots to Get Your Green On

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Lost in the Forrest Lost in the Forrest

When the pandemic forced schoolteacher Forrest Schrader into distance learning, she worked her green thumb and started a backyard garden. Eventually, vegetables turned to houseplants, and then a thriving Facebook Marketplace biz inspired her to open a storefront. Lost in the Forrest is a greenhouse where Schrader combines her love of plants and teaching to help people inject life into their spaces. Find houseplants, accessories, gardening gear, and books. 1639 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, lostintheforrestco.com

Veteran hairstylist Jae Wencl and self-proclaimed plant- and vintage-lover Emilia Luciano started Greenhouse Salon and Shop. The dual-purpose salon and store in Bryn Mawr stocks plants, jewelry, vintage home décor, handmade ceramics, apothecary goods with an eco-conscious focus, and works by local artists. It also offers personalized plant care sessions. 408 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Mpls., greenhousebrynmawr.com

The pair behind new Northeast shop PlantyQueens have been best friends for over a decade, and now they're inviting us to blossom along. After growing a devoted following through Instagram, they've finally settled into their new digs for plant enthusiasts of all stripes. 2807 Johnson Street NE., Mpls., plantyqueens.com