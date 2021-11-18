1 of 24
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
oven mitts
Oven mitt ($24), by Dusen Dusen, from Forage Modern Workshop, 4023 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3603
two candles
Taper candles ($16, set of two), by Areaware x Dusen Dusen, also from Forage Modern Workshop and Short taper candleholder ($60), and tall taper candleholder ($66), by Boonies, also from Forage Modern Workshop
dog toy
Dog toy ($16), by Haute Diggity Dog, from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638
socks
Socks ($14), by Happy Socks, from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329
fruit bowl
Fruit bowl ($84), by Sin, from Stranger and Co., 3929 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com
gummies
Gummies ($6), by Candy Club, also from Serge and Jane
claw hair clip
Claw Hair clip ($28), by Machete,also from Stranger and Co.
wooden toys
Wooden stacking toys ($25), by Petit Collage, also from Serge and Jane
Zodiac books
Zodiac books ($12 each), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com
blue canteen
Canteen ($30), by Corkcicle, from Scout, St. Paul and Edina, 651-340-8624
Tenzi game
Tenzi game ($15), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com
large jigsaw puzzel
Large jigsaw puzzle ($35), by DesignWorks Ink, from Brown and Greene, 4400 Beard Ave. S., Mpls., 612-928-3778
two plates with eyes in them
Plates ($60 each), by L’Objet, from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682
ice cream book and sprinkles
Ice cream book ($20), and sprinkles ($20), from Cooks of Crocus Hill, North Loop and St. Paul, 651-228-1333
candle lighter
USB candle lighter($30), by The USB Lighter Company, also from Serge and Jane
striped bathrobe
Bathrobe ($132), by Dusen Dusen, from Jaxon Grey, North Loop and Galleria, 612-399-9973
two wine glasses
Wineglasses ($14 each), from Foxwell, 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-999-8443
hand soap
Hand soap ($32), by Wary Meyers, also from Forage Modern Workshop
funky coasters
Coasters ($9 each), by Empire Art Direct, also from MartinPatrick3
matcha book and whisk
Matchabook($25), and whisk ($25), by W&P, also from Foxwell
dog leash
Dog leash ($32), by Found My Animal, also from Serge and Jane
bottle full of matches
Matches ($24), by Made Market Co., from The Grocer’s Table, 326 Broadway Ave. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100
candle
Sculpted candle ($35), by Andrej Urem, also from Stranger and Co.
can cozy
Beverage jacket ($15), by Puffin, from Scout, St. Paul and Edina, 651-340-8624