20 Gift Ideas from Local Shops

Bold colors, modern prints, and geometric patterns abound in on-trend gift ideas that are sure to stand out in your circle.

by

oven mitts

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Oven mitt ($24), by Dusen Dusen, from Forage Modern Workshop, 4023 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3603

two candles

Taper candles ($16, set of two), by Areaware x Dusen Dusen, also from Forage Modern Workshop and Short taper candleholder ($60), and tall taper candleholder ($66), by Boonies, also from Forage Modern Workshop

dog toy

Dog toy ($16), by Haute Diggity Dog, from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638

socks

Socks ($14), by Happy Socks, from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329

fruit bowl

Fruit bowl ($84), by Sin, from Stranger and Co., 3929 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com

gummies

Gummies ($6), by Candy Club, also from Serge and Jane

claw hair clip

Claw Hair clip ($28), by Machete,also from Stranger and Co.

wooden toys

Wooden stacking toys ($25), by Petit Collage, also from Serge and Jane

Zodiac books

Zodiac books ($12 each), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com

blue canteen

Canteen ($30), by Corkcicle, from Scout, St. Paul and Edina, 651-340-8624

Tenzi game

Tenzi game ($15), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com

large jigsaw puzzel

Large jigsaw puzzle ($35), by DesignWorks Ink, from Brown and Greene, 4400 Beard Ave. S., Mpls., 612-928-3778

two plates with eyes in them

Plates ($60 each), by L’Objet, from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

ice cream book and sprinkles

Ice cream book ($20), and sprinkles ($20), from Cooks of Crocus Hill, North Loop and St. Paul, 651-228-1333

candle lighter

USB candle lighter($30), by The USB Lighter Company, also from Serge and Jane

striped bathrobe

Bathrobe ($132), by Dusen Dusen, from Jaxon Grey, North Loop and Galleria, 612-399-9973

two wine glasses

Wineglasses ($14 each), from Foxwell, 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-999-8443

hand soap

Hand soap ($32), by Wary Meyers, also from Forage Modern Workshop

funky coasters

Coasters ($9 each), by Empire Art Direct, also from MartinPatrick3

matcha book and whisk

Matchabook($25), and whisk ($25), by W&P, also from Foxwell

dog leash

Dog leash ($32), by Found My Animal, also from Serge and Jane

bottle full of matches

Matches ($24), by Made Market Co., from The Grocer’s Table, 326 Broadway Ave. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100

candle

Sculpted candle ($35), by Andrej Urem, also from Stranger and Co.

can cozy

Beverage jacket ($15), by Puffin, from Scout, St. Paul and Edina, 651-340-8624