Restaurant Week Staff Appreciation Award

Brought to you by Society Insurance, all participating restaurants will be able to nominate the most deserving staff at their respective restaurants. One front-of-house and one back-of-house employee will be selected to receive a $250 VISA gift card!

This fall, Society Insurance wants to honor top hospitality professionals during Fall Restaurant Week. The award honors an employee whose performance exceeds expectations by going above and beyond the job to deliver outstanding customer service or team support and making a positive influence on the business. Restaurants will receive a direct link to nominate a deserving employee!

Nomination Period: October 10th-23rd

Winner Selected: October 25th

About Society Insurance

Society Insurance has more than 40 years of restaurant insurance expertise and stays on top of industry trends to offer the most comprehensive coverage available.

