Restaurant Week October 2021

Baja Haus830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Baja Haus is providing beachy waves of tacos to the Wayzata lakeside set.
Baldamar1642 County Road B2 W, Roseville, Minnesota 55113
Feel on top of the food chain at Baldamar, an innovative steakhouse. Located in Roseville, next to Rosedale Center, it keeps old-school craft at its center for the modern meat eater. Every steak is aged for 40 days for peak flavor.
Book Club5411 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
In the Armatage neighborhood space known as Book Club, the team serves up fried chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and weekend brunch.
Borough730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The hot spot in the North Loop, Borough is a modern small-plates restaurant on the main floor with a plush, swank cocktail den called Parlour in the basement.
Cast & Cru5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
In the freshly revamped Old Log Theatre, this dining spot features meaty, modern American plates whether you're seeing a show or not.
Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
A cute little bakery and café on Eat Street with all the farm-to-table chic you can handle: chunky beams, mason jars, chalkboard flourishes. Best gluten-free cupcake in town, a fantastic burger, and a new round of cocktails to bring you back.
Giulia215 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Giulia serves elevated Northern Italian dishes from within its lush interior space, an atmosphere accentuated with marble and plants. Don't miss out on the tableside mozzarella cart!
It's Greek to Me Taverna E Parea626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Family-owned and a LynLake landmark for more than 25 years, It's Greek to Me offers moussaka, spanakopita, kebabs, appetizers, and lamb dishes, plus seafood and vegetarian specialties.
Jimmy's Kitchen and Bar11000 Red Circle Dr., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55343
Kendall's Tavern & ChophouseBunker Hills Golf Club, Coon Rapids, Minnesota 55448
The Bunker Hills Golf Club has a new draw for the clubhouse: Kendall's has opened with a hearty menu of American tavern fare. Look for big sandwiches, hefty burgers, and wood-fired meats.
Kona Grill - Eden Prairie11997 Singletree Ln., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55345
This national chain is focused on making your whole family happy, or at least canceling out the veto. If someone wants sushi, another wants meatloaf, and still another is craving pad Thai, they can all find what they want at Kona.
Kona Grill - Minnetonka12235 Wayzata Blvd. Space 1068, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55305
This national chain is focused on making your whole family happy, or at least canceling out the veto. If someone wants sushi, another wants meatloaf, and still another is craving pad Thai, they can all find what they want at Kona.
Lake & Irving1513 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
In this Uptown spot, Asian meets Mediterranean meets Minnesotan. Surprisingly, it all works in a cozy pub-like atmosphere.
Legends Club Grill8670 Credit River Blvd., Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
Take in the views of the golf course from Legends Grill, the upscale casual American eatery.
Lela5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439
A vibrant hotel-adjacent restaurant that plays sophisticated and modern with fresh dishes, housemade pasta, and some enormous steaks.
Mason Jar Kitchen1565 Cliff Rd. #1, Eagan, Minnesota 55122
Monello Cucina1115 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Hotel Ivy's restaurant is a slice of coastal Italy in the hands of chef Mike DeCamp, from the menu full of fresh crudo to the gilded interior. Head to the basement for the darkly cool cocktail bar, Constantine.
Nicollet Island Inn95 Merriam St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
One of the most distinctive brunch sites in the city, with a charming 1893 dining room and superb river and skyline views. The menus feature chef-driven seasonal American fare cooked with fresh and local foods.
PLate16323 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
PLate is an upscale neighborhood eatery in downtown Prior Lake producing distinctive, high-quality American food and beverages.
Pat's Tap3510 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Kim Bartmann turned a crusty old dive bar into a shiny new dive bar with Pat's Tap. It's a gastropub with skee-ball in the back, beers and bourbon at the bar, and burgers and charcuterie from the kitchen.
Pig Ate My Pizza4154 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422
This cutting-edge pizzeria from the Travail crew has freshly brewed beer, parking lot parties, crazy pizzas, pork nuggs, and a rotation of show-stopping burgers.
Red Stag Supperclub509 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
As a bar, Red Stag is all that a patron expects—carved wood bar, red and black carpet, low beams, an interesting montage of art (most of it salvaged and reused)—and the drinks are everything you would expect at a supper club.
Saint Dinette261 E. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
A compact, just-above-street-level spot, sits kitty-corner to the St. Paul Farmers' Market and serves fresh bistro dishes with a wide range. Cocktails are beautiful, dishes are friendly and expertly executed, and the...
St. Paul Grill350 Market St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
There's no denying the appeal of downtown St. Paul's clubby home for power lunches, decadent brunches, and winning pre-theater dinners. The food is classic American, the simpler the better. It's the place to be seen if you're a Capitol mover and...
Stella's Fish Café & Prestige Oyster Bar1400 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Casual seafood specialties such as peel-and-eat shrimp and raw oysters are served in this Uptown restaurant with a rooftop bar.
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse456 Concord Exchange S, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55075
The Brooklyn8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443
This contemporary American bistro-style restaurant on the Edinburgh USA championship golf course offers a variety of dining options with locally sourced ingredients for a quick lunch or a savory dinner.
The Lexington1096 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
At The Lex, it's all about bringing back the classics but giving them a place in the now.
Trattoria Mucci901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Small-shop Italian run by pros, Mucci's is a fantastic reminder of how good Mom's lasagna can be at the hands of a respectful chef.
Tria Restaurant5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, Minnesota 55127
This attractive north suburban restaurant feels like a European country house and is popular for gatherings. The food is similarly influenced, hearty, and comforting.
Twin Cities 400 Tavern1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Ste. 400, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
This is an all-day, independent restaurant with contemporary tavern snacks like fish-and-chips, a brunch burger, and even some fried chicken with honey drizzle.
Winchester & Rye7929 Victoria Dr., Victoria, Minnesota 55386
Cute little Victoria has another new eatery. This highly styled modern supper club brings wood-fired pizzas, pastas, burgers, and chops to town, alongside a whiskey lounge and cocktail bar.
Yumi's Sushi Bar - Southdale200 Southdale Cir #2C, Edina, Minnesota 55435
The newest Yumi Sushi Bar is now located outside the Southdale Mall. Yumi's is a gem packed with locals who are loyal to the fresh and generous rolls. The lady of the house is always welcoming and ready to offer an Asahi beer.
Yumi's Sushi Bar - St. Paul400 Selby Ave, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Yumi's is a gem packed with locals who are loyal to the fresh and generous rolls. The lady of the house is always welcoming and ready to offer an Asahi beer.
ninetwentyfive925 Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
In the Landing Hotel, ninetwentyfive's menu is upscale-local with things like a walleye roll that will knock you into the lake. In a good way.
