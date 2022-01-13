Winter Restaurant Week - February 2022

- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
6Smith294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
A swanky urban restaurant took up the old Boatworks building on Lake Minnetonka. There's a serious selection of beef and lobster dishes on the menu, plus some of the best cocktails west of 494.
All Saints222 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Veggie-forward, Meat friendly. Wood-fired cuisine and clever cocktails in the heart of NE Minneapolis.
Baja Haus830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Baja Haus is providing beachy waves of tacos to the Wayzata lakeside set.
Baldamar1642 County Road B2 W, Roseville, Minnesota 55113
Feel on top of the food chain at Baldamar, an innovative steakhouse. Located in Roseville, next to Rosedale Center, it keeps old-school craft at its center for the modern meat eater. Every steak is aged for 40 days for peak flavor.
Barbette1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
This bohemian spot consistently cranks out thoughtful French bistro food, great late-night nosh, and some of the best frites around. Check out the extensive list of wine and bubblies.
Birch's on the Lake1310 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, Minnesota 55356
Birch's combines classic recipes with modern ingredients. Familiar yet fresh, the menu offers crispy flatbreads, generous sandwiches, and signature "Buckhorn" fried chicken.
Book Club5411 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
In the Armatage neighborhood space known as Book Club, the team serves up fried chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and weekend brunch.
Borough730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The hot spot in the North Loop, Borough is a modern small-plates restaurant on the main floor with a plush, swank cocktail den called Parlour in the basement.
Bull & Wren200 Water St., Excelsior, Minnesota 55331
The soul of a true Irish pub lives on, even with new owners. The old Jake O'Connor's spot has new life, plenty of flowing Guinness, and a menu full of tavern fare with a few Irish mainstays, such as Scotch eggs and shepherd's pie.
Bullvino's Churrascaria289 E. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Café Lurcat1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Lurcat remains a sophisticated and stylish place to eat off Loring Park. The bar menu's small plates are perfect for the cocktail set, and the cafe menu stays current yet accessible with modern preparations and fresh ingredients.
Campiello6411 City West Pkwy., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
This D'Amico trattoria is phenomenally refined for the moderate prices. People love its often superb regional Italian fare and relaxed, warm environment.
Cast & Cru5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
In the freshly revamped Old Log Theatre, this dining spot features meaty, modern American plates whether you're seeing a show or not.
Central NE700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
A cute little bakery and café on Eat Street with all the farm-to-table chic you can handle: chunky beams, mason jars, chalkboard flourishes. Best gluten-free cupcake in town, a fantastic burger, and a new round of cocktails to bring you back.
Duke's On 715600 MN 7, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55435
Estelle1806 St. Clair Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55105
This neighborhood cafe in Mac-Groveland brings flavors from Portugal, Spain, and Italy. Comfortable and casual space with elegant plates.
Gigi's Cafe824 W. 36th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
A neighborhood coffee shop that turns into a full-service restaurant at night, serving dishes full of ingredients with local ties, right down to the coffee it brews.
Giulia215 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Giulia serves elevated Northern Italian dishes from within its lush interior space, an atmosphere accentuated with marble and plants. Don't miss out on the tableside mozzarella cart!
Hammer & Sickle1300 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Uptown's vodka bar has a light Soviet theme. The menu includes a round of pierogis, small-plate zakuski offerings, and even caviar.
It's Greek to Me Taverna E Parea626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Family-owned and a LynLake landmark for more than 25 years, It's Greek to Me offers moussaka, spanakopita, kebabs, appetizers, and lamb dishes, plus seafood and vegetarian specialties.
Jimmy's Kitchen and Bar11000 Red Circle Dr., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55343
Jimmy's is a modern supper club run by a family with deep supper club roots. The Opus Park set crowds the place for lunch, lured by a huge menu that plays up the classics with an eye toward modern preparations.
Kona Grill - Eden Prairie11997 Singletree Ln., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
This national chain is focused on making your whole family happy, or at least canceling out the veto. If someone wants sushi, another wants meatloaf, and still another is craving pad Thai, they can all find what they want at Kona.
Kona Grill - Minnetonka12235 Wayzata Blvd., Space 1068, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305
This national chain is focused on making your whole family happy, or at least canceling out the veto. If someone wants sushi, another wants meatloaf, and still another is craving pad Thai, they can all find what they want at Kona.
Lake & Irving1513 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
In this Uptown spot, Asian meets Mediterranean meets Minnesotan. Surprisingly, it all works in a cozy pub-like atmosphere.
Legends Club Grill8670 Credit River Blvd., Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
Take in the views of the golf course from Legends Club Grill, the upscale casual American eatery at Legends Golf Club.
Lela5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439
A vibrant hotel-adjacent restaurant that plays sophisticated and modern with fresh crudos, house-made pasta, and some enormous steaks.
Mason Jar Kitchen1565 Cliff Rd. #1, Eagan, Minnesota 55122
Monello1115 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Hotel Ivy's restaurant is a slice of coastal Italy in the hands of chef Mike DeCamp, from the menu full of fresh crudo to the gilded interior. Head to the basement for the darkly cool cocktail bar, Constantine.
Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar2516 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Nico's is serving up affordable and casual tacos with fresh salsas and tequila drinks in a friendly and bright space.
Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar - St. Paul2260 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
With locations on Hennepin and Como, Nico's is serving up affordable and casual tacos with fresh salsas and tequila drinks.
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422
Family-friendly craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Robbinsdale, MN. We serve beer, wine, and cocktails plus small plates, shareables, and desserts.
O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.600 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Enjoy delicious hand-crafted spirits and cocktails expertly made by Pip Hanson and his team as well as a small shared plates menu made with fresh local ingredients and pairing perfectly with our spirits.
PLate16323 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
PLate is an upscale neighborhood eatery in downtown Prior Lake producing distinctive, high-quality American food and beverages.
Pat's Tap3510 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Kim Bartmann turned a crusty old dive bar into a shiny new dive bar with Pat's Tap. It's a gastropub with Skee-Ball in the back, beers and bourbon at the bar, and burgers and charcuterie from the kitchen.
Pau Hana14435 State Hwy 13, Savage, Minnesota 55378
The Minneapolis suburb of Savage is roughly 4,000 miles from Hawaii, but you wouldn’t know it when you step into this big, breezy, island-themed place from chef-restaurateur Chris Ikeda (Lake & Irving).
Red Stag Supperclub509 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
It feels like a baronial dining room in Scotland and is unlike any supper club you know. The menu is long on local game and regional specialties, but it's ambitious and creative fare, not steak and potatoes.
Ruth's Chris Steak House920 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Ruth's is perhaps the least flashy of the local high-ticket steakhouses. Generous portions, super sides, and great service are its hallmarks.
Scarlet Kitchen & Bar406 Main St., Red Wing, Minnesota 55066
Smack Shack3801 Minnesota Dr., Bloomington, Minnesota 55435
Smack Shack is the best fish shack in town. Josh Thoma's lobster truck has evolved into a rocking full-service restaurant in the North Loop and now in Bloomington, with lobster boils, po'boys, two bars, and a giant patio.
Smack Shack603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Smack Shack is the best fish shack in town. Josh Thoma's lobster truck has evolved into a rocking full-service North Loop restaurant with lobster boils, po'boys, two bars, and a giant patio, with more locations popping up around town.
Stella's Fish Café & Prestige Oyster Bar1400 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Casual seafood specialties such as peel-and-eat shrimp and raw oysters are served in this Uptown restaurant with a rooftop bar.
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse456 Concord Exchange S., South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55075
The Brooklyn8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443
This contemporary American bistro-style restaurant on the Edinburgh USA championship golf course offers a variety of dining options with locally sourced ingredients for a quick lunch or a savory dinner.
The St. Paul Grill350 Market St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
There's no denying the appeal of downtown St. Paul's clubby home for power lunches, decadent brunches, and winning pre-theater dinners. The food is classic American, the simpler the better.
Tiny Diner1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
A true collaboration between farm and chef has resulted in a fresh and ever-changing menu at this Powderhorn diner. On-site gardens and beehives bring a new meaning to local eats.
Tria Restaurant5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, Minnesota 55127
This attractive north suburban restaurant feels like a European country house and is popular for gatherings. The food is similarly influenced, hearty, and comforting.
Twin Cities 400 Tavern1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Ste. 400, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
This is an all-day, independent restaurant with contemporary tavern snacks like fish-and-chips, a brunch burger, and even some fried chicken with honey drizzle.
Yumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar400 Selby Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Yumi is a gem packed with locals who are loyal to the fresh and generous sushi rolls. The lady of the house is always welcoming and ready to offer an Asahi beer.
Yumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar - SouthdaleSouthdale Center, Edina, Minnesota 55435
The newest Yumi Sushi Bar is now located at the Southdale Mall. Yumi is a gem packed with locals who are loyal to the fresh and generous rolls. The lady of the house is always welcoming and ready to offer an Asahi beer.
moto-i2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Besides being the first sake brewpub outside of Japan, moto-i has really come into its own as a Japanese izakaya with ramen, steamed buns, a crazy brunch menu, and one of the more zen rooftops in town.
ninetwentyfive925 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Ninetwentyfive, in the Hotel Landing, serves an upscale-local menu with plates that will knock you into the lake. In a good way.
