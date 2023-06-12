Welcome to Restaurant Week
Looking for a delicious way to spend your summer? Look no further! Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Summer Restaurant Week is here with some of the Twin Cities finest chefs dishing out mouth-watering two and three course prix fixe meals at prices ranging from $15 to $45.
In honor of Restaurant Week we're giving away a wallet full of gift cards (value $250)!! Share your favorite thing about Restaurant Week and submit an entry here. Must be 18 years or older to enter.
3 Squares12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy., Maple Grove, Minnesota 55369
Blue Plate's suburban version of the urban diner is big on comfort food, craft beer, and a stylish atmosphere with family-friendly vibes. It's a nice local option in a sea of chains.
All Saints222 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Veggie-forward, Meat friendly. Wood-fired cuisine and clever cocktails in the heart of NE Minneapolis.
Baja Haus830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Baja Haus is providing beachy waves of tacos to the Wayzata lakeside set.
Baldamar1642 County Road B2 W, Roseville, Minnesota 55113
Feel on top of the food chain at Baldamar, an innovative steakhouse. Located in Roseville, next to Rosedale Center, it keeps old-school craft at its center for the modern meat eater. Every steak is aged for 40 days for peak flavor.
Bloomington ChopHouse3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington, Minnesota 55437
A modern suburban hotel restaurant, the ChopHouse offers steak house dishes with a contemporary edge, as well as traditional steaks and chops.
Borough730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The hot spot in the North Loop, Borough is a modern small-plates restaurant on the main floor with a plush, swank cocktail den called Parlour in the basement.
Broders' Cucina Italiana2308 W. 50th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
The Broder family's creative take on an Italian salumeria/deli is without peer locally. It's a takeout temple with a few tables, offering pizzas, fresh pastas, imported meats and cheeses, salads, breads, and desserts. Delivery available.
Broders' Pasta Bar5000 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
An iconic neighborhood restaurant, the Pasta Bar was cranking out fresh pasta long before the current batch of upstarts. Simple and honest, the meals here are always comforting and satisfying, kept fresh and innovative with daily specials.
Bullvino's Churrascaria289 E. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Café Lurcat1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Lurcat remains a sophisticated and stylish place to eat off Loring Park. The bar menu's small plates are perfect for the cocktail set, and the cafe menu stays current yet accessible with modern preparations and fresh ingredients.
Campiello6411 City West Pkwy., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
This D'Amico trattoria is phenomenally refined for the moderate prices. People love its often superb regional Italian fare and relaxed, warm environment.
Cast & Cru5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
In the freshly revamped Old Log Theatre, this dining spot features meaty, modern American plates whether you're seeing a show or not.
Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
A cute little bakery and café on Eat Street with all the farm-to-table chic you can handle: chunky beams, mason jars, chalkboard flourishes. Best gluten-free cupcake in town, a fantastic burger, and a new round of cocktails to bring you back.
EaTo305 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Eastside has been transformed into EaTo, an Italian spot wearing many hats: a walk-up takeout window and a patio, as well as a cafe, a marketplace, and a pop-up dining and event space forthcoming.
Edina Grill5028 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55424
Part of the Blue Plate collection, this modern diner's take on everything from egg salad to burgers has a bright, refreshing edge. The cool vibe of the décor fits the neighborhood.
El Sazon Tacos & More1815 Diffley Rd, Eagan, Minnesota 55410
Estelle1806 St. Clair Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55105
This neighborhood cafe in Mac-Groveland brings flavors from Portugal, Spain, and Italy. Comfortable and casual space with elegant plates.
Fogo de Chão645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
With its all-you-can-eat menu, strolling gauchos slicing more than a dozen grilled meats tableside, and stellar salad bar, Fogo de Chão offers many cuts of meats and flavors not otherwise found in local eateries.
Groveland Tap1834 St. Clair Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
More of a neighborhood tavern than a sports bar, but with plenty of TVs nonetheless. The chicken wings are hot and crispy, the chili is sturdy, the fries are addictive, and the kitchen serves some of the best burgers in town.
Highland Grill771 Cleveland Ave. S., Saint Paul, Minnesota 50116
The original of the Blue Plate urban diners. Homemade items here include oatmeal pancakes, sweet potato fries, burgers, and more.
