Looking for a delicious way to spend your summer? Look no further! Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Summer Restaurant Week is here with some of the Twin Cities finest chefs dishing out mouth-watering two and three course prix fixe meals at prices ranging from $15 to $45.

In honor of Restaurant Week we're giving away a wallet full of gift cards (value $250)!! Share your favorite thing about Restaurant Week and submit an entry here. Must be 18 years or older to enter.

Restaurant List

Event Sponsors

Restaurant Week is made possible thanks to the generous support of Tock, Society Insurance, and Stella Artois. Click on their logo and learn more about what they’re doing to support our local restaurant community.

Diner of the Day

Share your Restaurant Week experience with us on Instagram and you could be featured as the “Diner of the Day” and win a $50 restaurant gift card! Here’s how it works:

  • Post a picture of your Restaurant Week meal on Instagram
  • Tag the post with #MNRestaurantWeek AND the restaurant name AND @mspmag
  • Follow @mspmag on Instagram

We’ll announce a new winner each day, so eat out often and submit multiple entries!

*Limit one entry per person per restaurant per day.

*Limit one prize per entrant.

Contest period for Summer Mpls.St.Paul Restaurant Week – Monday, July 10 – Sunday, July 16 at 11:59PM.

Society Insurance Staff Appreciation Awards

Brought to you by Society Insurance, all participating restaurants will be able to nominate the most deserving staff at their respective restaurants. One front-of-house and one back-of-house employee will be selected to receive a $100 VISA gift card! 

This July, Society Insurance wants to honor top hospitality professionals during Summer Restaurant Week. The award honors an employee whose performance exceeds expectations by going above and beyond the job to deliver outstanding customer service or team support and making a positive influence on the business. Restaurants will receive a direct link to nominate a deserving employee!

Nomination Period: July 10th-21st

Winner Selected: July 24th

About Society Insurance

Society Insurance has more than 40 years of restaurant insurance expertise and stays on top of industry trends to offer the most comprehensive coverage available. 

Your business is your livelihood, and Society does all it can to help you protect it. By choosing Society, you’re not only getting one of the most comprehensive plans for your business, but a partner dedicated to your company’s continued success. 

Find your local agent at www.societyinsurance.com/minnesota.

  