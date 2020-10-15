Category: New Home More Than 3,500 SF

Winner: Snow Kreilich

Remembering long summers spent on the shores of Lake Superior on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, these clients wanted a legacy home for themselves and their children. Driving the X strategy was the ability to find yourself in varied settings with multiple views of forest, coves, and the great expansive horizon on the lake. Two intersecting bars of the house balance on the promontory, cantilevering toward the water and into the forest. Living spaces hover over the rocky point with large panels of glass. A restrained palette of materials of stone, blackened wood, and glass connect inside and out.