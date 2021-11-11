Sustainable Infill

Category: New Home More Than 3,500 SF

Winner: Christian Dean Architecture

Green Star-certified with a 4.9-kilowatt solar array on its rooftop, this infill home in Linden Hills features a narrower design than would have been permitted for the lot, in large part to maximize solar exposure and provide for passive solar strategies throughout the house. But the massing and sensitive street profile ensure the home doesn’t crowd adjacent properties, either—a common concern for new construction in the established neighborhood. “Although this home admirably uses sustainable materials and site mitigation, the futureproofing in its planning is perhaps the most impactful aspect of its ecological story,” one judge said. Another said, “The integration of the landscape and plan is exceptional,” noting a “great feeling of inside/outside space while also maintaining privacy in a tight setting.”