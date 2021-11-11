Stitch in Time

Category: Kitchen

Winner: CityDeskStudio

No room in this 1989 home has ever been a complete rectangle—except for the kitchen. Whereas other rooms always included triangular features that created interesting, unexpected spaces, the center-of-the-home kitchen locked itself into a square with one access point and little visual connection to adjoining rooms. By thinking of the kitchen not as a separate space, but as an opportunity to stitch all spaces together, the architectural team expanded its footprint beyond the original walls. The centerpiece island exemplifies that effort, with one foot in the adjacent entry atrium and another in the family room. “This kitchen embraces the eccentricities of 1970s and 1980s contemporary houses,” a judge said. “Rather than playing it safe . . . the cabinet detailing, use of a very late 20th-century mauve, and overall form are full of personality and fun.”