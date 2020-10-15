Stair Detail

Category: Outbuilding/Detail/Special Project Less Than 800 SF

Winner: McMonigal Architects, LLC

This guardrail detail reflects the home’s concept of slowing down, simplifying, and focusing on the surrounding landscape. Black C-shape structural steel channels are fastened directly to structure and stair stringers. Threaded stainless steel rods span vertically between the channels slightly beyond the stair nosing. Beveled washers align the system. A simple expression of durable materials is both beautiful and affordable.