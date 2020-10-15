Category: Remodel/Addition 800-3,500 SF

Winner: Sala Architects

This typical 1960s suburban home underwent a whole-house renovation that re-imagined the formal front living room into a book-lined library with a window seat, secret door, and access to a tea pantry as well as a separate central home office that commands a view of the neighborhood. Cramped bathrooms transformed into dramatic and practical spaces lit by a long window slotted under the deep eaves of the front façade. New picture windows frame an art-filled great room and cook’s kitchen that looks out to the backyard.