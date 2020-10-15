School House Box

Category: Remodel/Addition More Than 3,500 SF

Winner: CityDeskStudio

Believed to be the oldest building in Excelsior, this humble 1857 brick structure, affectionately known as The Beehive, now celebrates its stout blocky character with a new modern expansion off the back. Working closely with the Excelsior Historic Preservation Commission on the design, the house comprises its largest unit on the main floor, with additional units above and below for rental and for family. The centerpiece is the modern kitchen in walnut, travertine, and steel. The new addition’s exterior features glassy boxes of charred cedar on the exterior.