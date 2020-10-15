Category: Kitchen
Winner: CityDeskStudio
This remodel opened up walls with clean lines in white oak, steel, white, and splashes of color to reflect the owner’s Scandinavian heritage. Upper cabinets turn and become the stair landing. The appliance cabinet is the base for the living room art display. And a traditional folk art pattern appears in the laminated glass backsplash.
Nordic Shift Kitchen Cover
Nordic Shift Kitchen Before
