Nordic Shift Kitchen

Category: Kitchen 

Winner: CityDeskStudio 

This remodel opened up walls with clean lines in white oak, steel, white, and splashes of color to reflect the owner’s Scandinavian heritage. Upper cabinets turn and become the stair landing. The appliance cabinet is the base for the living room art display. And a traditional folk art pattern appears in the laminated glass backsplash.

×

1 of 2

Nordic Shift Kitchen Cover

Nordic Shift Kitchen Cover

Nordic Shift Kitchen Cover

×

2 of 2

Nordic Shift Kitchen Before

Nordic Shift Kitchen Before

Nordic Shift Kitchen Before