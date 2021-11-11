Light Transformation

Category: Remodel/Addition More Than 3,500 SF

Winner: CityDeskStudio

Although the spaces in this 1962 home functioned well overall, they enjoyed only small amounts of sunlight. The architectural team believed letting in light would transform the home, so they brought glass to the entry on the lower level, then removed walls, added new windows, and extended existing windows down to the floor on the main level. But a 25-foot clear glass skylight along the home’s central spine made the most dramatic difference. One judge said, “The skylight is a brilliant intervention with a hidden nod toward sustainability, reducing the need for artificial light in the high-use workspaces of the kitchen.” Another said, “Using just a few . . . thoughtful changes, the architect achieved a beautiful transformation of light and space without expanding the footprint—a great example of using a minimum of means to get maximum impact.”