Everwood Farmstead

Category: New Home Less Than 2,000 SF

Winner: DO Architects

This house is part of an agrarian arts center sited on an 80-acre historic farmstead in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area. The clients wanted to develop a place that celebrates modernity in art, but amplifies the agricultural experience. The floorplan puts all the living areas along a façade where large windows overlook the forest and draw daylight into the interiors. The lines of the house draw from vernacular forms, but are clean and modern.