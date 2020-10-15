Category: New Home Less Than 2,000 SF
Winner: DO Architects
This house is part of an agrarian arts center sited on an 80-acre historic farmstead in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area. The clients wanted to develop a place that celebrates modernity in art, but amplifies the agricultural experience. The floorplan puts all the living areas along a façade where large windows overlook the forest and draw daylight into the interiors. The lines of the house draw from vernacular forms, but are clean and modern.
Everwood Farmstead Cover
Everwood Staircase
Everwood Kitchen
