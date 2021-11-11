City Cabin

Category: Remodel/Addition Less Than 800 SF

Winner: Christian Dean Architecture

Rather than purchase a second home up north, these Minneapolis homeowners wanted to create a cabin in the city where they could relax within a woodsy retreat every day. Transforming an old, poorly insulated sunroom into cozy, livable space would pave the way. The architectural team ensured the modern “cabin” structure integrated with the original stucco home by simplifying the rest of the home’s exterior, primarily through removing extraneous gables and awnings. One judge said, “This is an extremely simple, budget-friendly addition, but there is a richness to its detailing that elevates it . . . from the over-scaled baseboards to the variations-on-a-theme picture windows.” Said another, “Inside, the exposed framing and clean Scandinavian styling nail the cabin-in-the-woods vibe the owners were seeking.”