Black Eyed Beauty

Category: Outbuilding/Detail/Special Project Less Than 800 SF

Winner: CityDeskStudio

Crafted like a piece of furniture and placed in the center of the floor plan, this staircase structure serves as more than a stair. It also organizes adjacent spaces—balancing openness and privacy—and contains streamlined media storage for the family room. The dark steps at the base serve as an anchor for the oiled white oak treads and risers above. On one side, a thick wall divides the open floor plan and houses the storage; on the other, taught full-height rod railing provides a necessary safeguard yet reveals the striking profile of the stairs. “Being open and transmitting light while also working as a thick wall of storage and a volume that divides the spaces . . . makes it functional and a central focus,” a judge said. “It’s a great use of space and feels like it fits seamlessly into the home.”