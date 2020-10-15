Blackbelt House

Category: Remodel/Addition Less Than 800 SF

Winner: CityDeskStudio

This outdated exterior needed a fresh look. Through the renovation, rebuilt bay windows were squared off and given new roofs to match the existing shed roof. The house was divided top to bottom with a new waist-heigh beltline to give the exterior a clear base anchored to the ground. Above, the house is clad with vertical siding to emphasize the vertical nature of the house. To celebrate the monumental entry, an oversized door and window are part of the new overhead canopy, clad in warm wood to make it inviting.