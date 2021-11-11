Accomplished Mission

Category: Remodel/Addition 800-3,500 SF

Winner: Rehkamp Larson

Part of a string of historic Italianate homes, this 1882 rowhouse was built on a streetcar line in the Mission District, an area then considered a suburb of San Francisco. Although many of the neighborhood’s historic properties are being gutted and rebuilt with open interiors, the homeowners here wanted to maintain and enhance the home’s elegant character. The architectural team completely redesigned the kitchen using materials that fit seamlessly with the style of the home. Upstairs, they reworked the plan to create two beautiful bedroom suites. “This sensitive renovation is almost archaeological,” a judge said. “It honors the detailing and materiality of the existing house and, more importantly, it respects the proportion and articulation of interior spaces all too often destroyed in the modernization of older houses, from the ‘furnished room’ design of the kitchen to the corbelled alcoves in the bedrooms.”