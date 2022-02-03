About Todd

Todd P. Walker Headshot

Travel and entertainment reporter Todd Walker has served as a guest columnist and contributor to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for over a decade bringing Twin Cities’ happenings to life on- and off-the page.

A lover of travel both near and far, his coverage of people, places, and things around the globe has appeared in various print and digital publications encouraging others to explore places in their own neighborhood, city, state, or country. Todd has also worked in broadcast as FOX 9’s “Man About Town” features reporter, and as contributor to the “Paul & Jordana Show” on WCCO Radio.

https://toddpwalker.com