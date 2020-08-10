Home on 6 acre property

Vacation at Home

Stately 6 acre property with gorgeous water views, outdoor retreat setting with private pond + fountain, saltwater pool, chalet style pool house with fireplace, Hotsprings Spa hot tub, fire pit, extensive landscaping, and wrap around porch all overlooking Black Lake. A harmonious, on-trend, blend of white enameled and natural woodwork, chef style kitchen + hearth room, screen porch + grilling deck, an executive library, romantic master suite, and lower level perfect for entertaining with wet bar. Super star home with 5 car garage! $2,250,000

Beige home exterior

Spacious Living

Fully updated home with bright and spacious living areas located near North Oaks parks and Trails. Featuring an elegant and welcoming design, a sprawling 1+ acre yard, 3 tigerwood decks, main level laundry, all bedrooms with attached baths, soaring ceilings and more! $995,000

Home in North Oaks

New Construction

Luxury new construction in North Oaks most elite neighborhood featuring high-quality artisanal finishes, floor to ceiling windows, stunning conservation views, a practical and beautiful open floor plan, a sport court, an idyllic master suite, and a dream gourmet kitchen. $1,487,000